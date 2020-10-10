India's Active COVID-19 Cases Stands At 12.65%; Recovery Rate Is 85.81%: Health Ministry

As the nation begins to open up under Unlock-5, India's caseload continues to decrease. As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in India stand at 8,83,185 to date, nearly one-eighth or 12.65 per cent of the total number of cases across the country. Along with this, the nation's recovery rate has also been steadily improving.

Around 59,88,822 recoveries have been recorded so far, raising the country's recovery rate to 85.81 per cent.

About 18 states and union territories (UTs) have recorded a Recovery Rate of more than the national average, while 76 per cent of the new recovered cases are concentrated in 10 states/UTs, as per the Union Health Ministry.

79% cases from 10 states

When it comes to the state-wise data, 79 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases are centred around 10 states and union territories (UTs), with the top contributor being Maharashtra which reported around 12,000 new cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra is followed by Karnataka, which reported nearly 11,000 new cases. The recovery rate in these states is also higher as compared to others. Meanwhile, 82 per cent of case fatalities are concentrated in 10 states and UTs, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

Among the other top 10 states, Kerala witnessed 9,250 new cases and 8,048 recoveries, Andhra Pradesh 5,145 and 6,110, Tamil Nadu reported 5,185 new cases and 5,357 recoveries, while the West Bengal figures were 3,573 and 3,069.

Others in the list include Uttar Pradesh with 3,207 cases and 4,424 recoveries, Chattisgarh with 2,958 new cases and 2,908 recoveries, Delhi with 2,860 new cases with 3,098 recoveries and Odisha with 2,697 new cases and 3,404 COVID-19 recoveries.

About 73,272 new cases were reported on Saturday. 926 case fatalities were recorded in the past 24 hours out of which, nearly 82 per cent are concentrated in these 10 states and UTs.

