India's Active Coronavirus Rate Stands At 1.15 Crore With 43,846 Cases In Last 38 Hours

India's Covid tally to date stands at 1,15,99,130 after 43,846 new cases were reported in the past 38 hours, setting another daily highest for the country in the past four months. The daily surge in Covid-19 fatalities has risen to 197 while the states of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, and Kerala are mulling to impose another lockdown or tighten restrictions in public places.

Maharashtra worst-hit accounts for 62% daily positives

The Health Ministry on Sunday said that eight Indian states including Maharashtra and New Delhi have recorded a sudden surge in positives. Maharashtra is the worst-hit as it accounts for 62 percent of daily cases in India, while 92 people in the state succumbed to the illness on Saturday, the ministry noted.



Starting Friday, India recorded at least a lakh Covid-19 positive cases for three days in line. The aforementioned states are once again thinking about the closure of classes and public places to contain the spread. On Saturday, New Delhi recorded 800 more positives taking the total number of active cases in the national capital to 6.47 lakh, while 10,955 died due to the virus.

Tamil Nadu schools closed from today

Down South, Tamil Nadu has already ordered the closure of schools for the students of Classes 9, 10, and 11 from March 22. Given that Class 12 students will appear for boards, classes for PUC II have been allowed. The Central government meanwhile has observed that the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases is due to "the negligence shown by people in abiding by the protocols in place to avoid the spread of Covid-19."

123,875,548 confirmed cases in 219 countries till now

Moreover, the virus has affected 2,728,064 people across the world while there are 123,875,548 confirmed cases in 219 countries and territories. 2,728,263 people have succumbed to the virus till now, Over 447 million vaccine shots have been administered to people across 133 countries while 99,812,278 people have recovered.