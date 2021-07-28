India's Active COVID-19 Cases Drop To 1.27% Of Total Caseload; Slight Rise In Last 24 Hrs

According to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, India recorded a single-day spike of 43,654 COVID-19 cases. The death toll rose to 4,22,051, followed by 641 new fatalities. MoHFW informed us that the active cases have declined to 3,99,436 and comprise 1.27% of the total Coronavirus cases. The Health Ministry also reminded everyone about World Hepatitis Day, and said, "Anyone could be at risk of #ViralHepatitis". The ministry also explained the preventive measures, one should take to protect themselves from the disease.

The Health Ministry's COVID-19 update

As per the latest data, India's current recovery rate is recorded at 97.39%, which has increased by.03% in the last 42 hours, as the recovery rate on Sunday, July 25, was 97.36%. Highlighting other important details, the Ministry said that the weekly positivity rate remains below 5%, currently at 2.36%. Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate stands at 2.51%.

Nationwide Vaccination Drive

As far as the vaccination tally of the country is concerned, the Ministry of Health confirmed that over 44.61 crores of the anti-COVID vaccine have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination started on June 21, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. Of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,06,63,147 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 41,678 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.39%.

COVID-19 cases in India

India has so far recorded over 31,483,463 positive cases, out of which 31,483,463 have successfully recovered and 4,22,055 have died. As per the latest updates from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 43,654 new cases, 41,678 fresh recoveries, and 641 deaths have been reported.

The Indian Council of Medical Research informed us that the total number of Coronavirus samples tested up to July 27 was 46,09,00,978. Whereas the total number of COVID-19 samples tested on July 27 was 17,36,857.

COVID-19 situation in other states

In the past 24 hours, Kerala recorded 22,129 new COVID-19 cases. Up to 50% of new cases are being reported from Kerala and Maharashtra. Maharashtra recorded 6,258 fresh COVID-19 cases, Karnataka reported 1,501 cases and Tamil Nadu recorded 1,767 infections.

