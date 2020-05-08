India's COVID Count At 56,342 From 14.4 Lakh Tests, With 1,886 Deaths & 16,540 Recoveries

As India is battling the Coronavirus crisis, the country has seen 3,390 new cases and 103 new deaths in the last 24 hours. Along with it, 1,273 people have recovered. According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 56,342, including 37,916 active cases. While 1,886 deaths have been reported overall, around 16,540 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Gujarat have the highest number of cases in the country with 17,974 and 7,012 cases respectively.

State-wise data by the Health Ministry:

Read: Indore women drive e-rickshaws to help COVID-19 warriors to reach their workplaces

Read: WHO warns Covid could kill up to 1,90,000 people in Africa in first year if measures fail

ICMR releases data

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as of Friday, May 8 at 9 AM, a total of 143,77,88 COVID-19 samples have been tested.

Read: PM Modi, EU Chief discuss Covid-19; recognise importance of regional & global coordination

Read: India's COVID cases just shy of 50,000 from 12.8 lakh tests; 1,694 deaths & 14,183 cured