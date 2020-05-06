India's COVID Cases Just Shy Of 50,000 From 12.8 Lakh Tests; 1,694 Deaths & 14,183 Cured

As India is battling the Coronavirus crisis, the country has seen 2,958 new cases in the last 24 hours. According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 49,391, including 33,514 active cases. While 1,694 deaths have been reported overall, around 14,183 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Gujarat have the highest number of cases in the country with 155,25 and 6,245 cases respectively.

State-wise Data by Health Ministry

ICMR releases data

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as of Wednesday, May 6 at 9 AM, a total of 127,67,81 COVID-19 samples have been tested.

