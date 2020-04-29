India's Covid Deaths Cross 1000 From 31,332 total Cases & 7.7 Lakh Tests; 7696 Recoveries

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday said that the total number of positive Coronavirus cases across the country rose to 31,332, including 22,629 active cases of the virus. With 1897 new cases and 73 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours so far, 7,696 patients are cured/discharged and one migrated while 1007 deaths have been recorded.

READ | Maharashtra Reports 729 Fresh COVID-19 Cases; 31 New Casualties Propel Death Toll To 400

Total number of tests

The Indian Council for Medical Research on Wednesday released data stating that over 770764 samples have been tested so far till 9 PM.

READ | Plasma Therapy In Experimental Stage, Not COVID Treatment Until ICMR Approves: Health Min

Health Ministry on Plasma therapy

Even as the popularity of convalescent plasma therapy gains steam across India and the world, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that the therapy is still being experimented upon and no evidence that this can be used as effective COVID-19 treatment has been established. The Ministry warned that unless the therapy is approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) after concluding a study, no inappropriate claims be made as it can be harmful to the patient.

"ICMR has stated very clearly that there is no approved therapy for COVID-19 including plasma therapy. Plasma therapy is being experimented, however, so far, there is no evidence that this can be used as a treatment. A national-level study has been launched by ICMR to study the therapy's efficacy," Joint Secretary for Health, Lav Aggarwal, told reporters in a press briefing.

READ | Mumbai: 5 BEST Employees Including 3 Conductors, And 2 At APMC Market Test COVID Positive

READ | Adityanath Directs Officials To Encourage Use Of Plasma Therapy For COVID-19 Patients