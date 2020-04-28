Mumbai: 5 BEST Employees Including 3 Conductors, And 2 At APMC Market Test COVID Positive

With a continuous rise in the number of COVID-19 cases across the country, Two people have tested positive at Navi Mumbai's agricultural produce market committees (APMC) Market on Tuesday. Among the two positive cases, one is a trader and the other is a security guard. Following precautionary measures over 100 units have been closed down and people who came in contact with the two people are being identified and have been quarantined.

Earlier, a trader from APMC had tested positive for the virus prompting workers to demand closing down of the masala market. The Maharashtra government on April 16 resumed operations at the APMC in Mumbai and Pune with only 25% manpower and 20% transportation, due to concerns over shortage of foodgrains amid the coronavirus crisis. Meanwhile, Mumbai has the highest number of coronavirus cases of any Indian city at over 5,500.

13 BEST employee tests COVID-19 positive

Also, five more Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus employees tested positive for coronavirus. The patients include one driver, three conductors, and a maintenance staffer. Total cases for COVID-19 positive in BEST stand at 13 now. Earlier, BEST has exempted it's 400 physically handicapped and vulnerable staff members from attending office in order to protect them from the spread of the virus.

Mumbai on Monday reported 395 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of the infected patients in the country's financial capital to 5,589, the BMC said. The city also reported 15 new fatalities due to the COVID-19 disease, taking the death toll so far to 219, the civic body said in a release.

