India's COVID Doubling Rate Improves To 16 Days As Cases Near 75k; World Average- 12 Days

Even as the Coronavirus cases continue to rise in the country, India has managed to slow its doubling rate even further to 16 days, as per Professor Shamika Ravi. Professor Shamika Ravi, a senior fellow at Brookings Institute, India centre, and a former member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, has been analysing the pandemic trends in India and sharing the same with the public through social media.

According to her, even as the confirmed cases in the country have risen sharply with active cases are growing at 4.5 per cent, the current doubling rate is the slowest ever at 16 days.

The death toll due to Coronavirus has risen to 2,415 and the number of cases climbed to 74,281 in the country, as per the latest numbers from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 47,480 while 24,386 people have been cured and discharged, and one patient migrated, according to the government.

The total confirmed cases are growing. ACTIVE cases are growing at 4.5% - so doubling every 16 days (slowest ever).

When it comes to the global doubling rate, the total cases are doubling at 12 days, with the compounded daily growth rate at 11.5 per cent.

The total cases are doubling every 12 days.

The CGDR = 11.5%

Moreover, in terms of a global comparison, Germany and South Korea have been faring very well, while Iran which was initially doing well seems to be not performing as well now. Countries hard-hit in Europe like Italy, Spain and France are recovering slowly, while the UK, US, Brazil, India and Russia are yet to begin their path to recovery since their active cases are still growing.

How are countries recovering?

1) Very well: Germany, S Korea ... (and less so now) Iran

2) Slowly: Italy, Spain & much slower in France

How are countries recovering?

1) Very well: Germany, S Korea ... (and less so now) Iran

2) Slowly: Italy, Spain & much slower in France

3) Yet to show overall recovery: US, UK, Brazil, India, Russia...because their ACTIVE cases are still rising

1) Active cases still growing: US, UK, Russia, Brazil, India.

Iran sees a significant reversal...with active cases now rising steadily.

How are active cases growing across countries?

1) Falling speed: India, Brazil, Russia, Bangladesh, Peru, Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK, US...

How are active cases growing across countries?

1) Falling speed: India, Brazil, Russia, Bangladesh, Peru, Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK, US...

2) Rising speed: Pakistan, Qatar, Belarus, Belgium, Sweden

COVID death rates in India, Japan and South Korea are at the lower end, while countries such as the UK, US, Sweden and Canada see high and growing deaths due to the virus.

COVID death rate per million people:

1) Low: India, Japan, S Korea

COVID death rate per million people:

1) Low: India, Japan, S Korea

2) High and growing: Belgium, UK, Sweden, US, Canada...

Daily COVID deaths across hotspot countries (>3000 deaths) and in India.

