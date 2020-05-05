India's COVID-19 Doubling Rate Now At 11 Days; 1.16 deaths Per Million Over Last 10 Days 

India registered the biggest jump in numbers of Coronavirus cases and deaths, with 3,900 new cases and 195 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India reached 46,433, including 1,568 deaths, the ministry said. According to the latest update by the MoHFW, at present, there are 32,138 active cases in the country.

India's doubling rate is 11 days

Professor Shamika Ravi, senior fellow at Brookings Institute, India centre, and a former member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council has been analysing the pandemic trends in India and sharing the same with the public through social media. According to her, the confirmed cases in the country have risen sharply and active cases are now growing at 6.4% which means that the current doubling rate is 11 days.

#DailyUpdate #COVID19India

The Confirmed cases have risen sharply. Active cases are now growing at 6.4% - so doubling every 11 days. pic.twitter.com/ico22z1R4c — Prof Shamika Ravi (@ShamikaRavi) May 5, 2020

Analyzing recovery rates across countries, Prof Ravi's data shows that USA, UK, Brazil, Russia, India are yet to flatten the curve whereas countries like Germany, South Korea, Iran are showing good recovery. The graph also shows China’s recovery is one of fitting the curve. "Too perfect to be true..?" she asked. However, unlike the countries showing good recovery rates, India and others have not flattened the curve because the active cases are still growing.

How is recovery looking across countries?

1) Good: Germany, SKorea, Iran

2) Slow: France, Italy, Spain,

3) China’s recovery is one of fitting the curve! Too perfect to be true..?

4) Countries that are yet to #FlattenTheCurve : US, UK, Russia, India, Brazil.....contd. pic.twitter.com/Dp5kw7v4um — Prof Shamika Ravi (@ShamikaRavi) May 5, 2020

....because their Active COVID cases are still growing. pic.twitter.com/4t0BHFfqUF — Prof Shamika Ravi (@ShamikaRavi) May 5, 2020

The data also shows India has been successful in containing the spread of the infection as compared to the likes of Turkey, Brazil, US, UK, Russia and France as of May 4. It is, however, to be noted that most of these countries have more than 50,000 active cases.

READ | After Raghuram Rajan, Rahul Gandhi's next guest is Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee; WATCH

READ | 6.5 lakh migrant workers brought back to UP in first lockdown; 50k in last 3 days: CM Yogi

Kerala flattens the curve

Coming to the state-wise recovery rate, Prof Ravi's data show that the states of Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir are improving whereas Kerala is the only state to have flattened the curve. States like Maharashtra, West Bengal, Punjab and Gujarat are far from recovering.

How is recovery looking?

Total cases = active + recovered + deaths

1) Improving: RJ, AP, TS, JK, KA

2) Second wave: TN, HR

3) #FlattenedTheCurve : KL

4) Far from recovery: MH, GJ, WB, PB pic.twitter.com/1qFJ12Lj8P — Prof Shamika Ravi (@ShamikaRavi) May 5, 2020

India also has a very low Coronavirus death rate per million people when compared to countries such as China, Japan, US and most developed countries in Europe with only 1.16 deaths per million people due to the virus.

COVID death rate per million people:

1)China has set its mortality rate at 3.34 - NO changes in months!

2)Low mortality rates: India, Japan

3)High yet rising: UK, Canada.

4)Stabilizing everywhere else: (a) at high levels in 🇧🇪🇫🇷🇪🇸🇮🇹🇳🇱🇸🇪🇺🇸 & (b) at low levels in 🇰🇷🇨🇿🇳🇴🇫🇮 pic.twitter.com/MC8t2glTvq — Prof Shamika Ravi (@ShamikaRavi) May 5, 2020

READ | India's Covid evacuation plan accessed: 7 days, 11 countries, 64 flights, 14,800 people

READ | Indian Navy's second-largest ship & 2 others to return stranded persons from Maldives, UAE