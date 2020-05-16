Last Updated:

India's COVID Doubling Rate Improves To 19 Days As Cases Cross 85,000-mark

India crossed the 85,000-mark of the novel Coronavirus cases. However, it has managed to slow its doubling rate even further to 19 days.


According to the average data analysed for states with regards to the confirmed Coronavirus cases, there is an improvement in the 'doubling rate'. As Coronavirus cases in India have crossed the 85,000 mark, the country has managed to slow its doubling rate even further to 19 days, as per the data shared Professor Shamika Ravi, a senior fellow at Brookings Institute, India Centre, and a former member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council.

According to Prof Shamika, the total number of COVID-19 cases reached 85,784 and the active cases of the virus are growing at 3.6 per cent, with the doubling rate at 19 days. 

The data further revealed that India needs more testing in different states as the confirmed positive cases per 100 tests is 4 per cent in India. In states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Bihar, Odisha, the infection prevalence is rising and these states need more testing and contact tracing. In Delhi, the infection prevalence is persistently high which again needs more contact tracing and testing.

COVID-19 situation in India

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 85,940, including 53,035 active cases. While 2,752 deaths have been reported overall, around 30,152 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have the highest number of cases in the country with 29,100 and 10,108 cases respectively. 

