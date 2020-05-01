India's COVID Lockdown Extended: Read The National Guidelines, Restrictions & Penalties

After extending the nationwide lockdown due to Coronavirus, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday has released a list of guidelines to be maintained in the three zones - red, orange and green, across India. The MHA has lifted restrictions in several orange and green zones. while red zones remain under strict lockdown. Currently, India has 35365 cases with 1152 deaths.

MHA lockdown order:

Here are the nationwide guidelines:

Here are the punishment on violation of lockdown:

Activities allowed under various zones: