India's Cumulative COVID Vaccination Coverage Crosses 28-crores Mark, Cases Drop Rapidly

On Monday, June 21, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed that India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded the 28-crores mark.

According to the ministry, a total of 28,00,36,898 vaccine doses have been administered through 38,24,408 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today, out of which 30,39,996 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

As per the government data, 13,36,309 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose and 275 beneficiaries of the same age group received their second dose of COVID vaccine today and cumulatively 1,66,47,122 across states/UTs since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

These include 1,01,25,143 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 70,72,595 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,71,73,646 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 90,51,173 FLWs (2nd dose), 5,59,54,551 for 18-44 years of age group (1st dose) and 12,63,242 took second dose.

Additionally, 8,07,11,132 people over 45 years old to 59 years old have administered first dose, 1,27,56,299 for over 45 years old to 59 years old (2nd dose), 6,47,77,302 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 2,11,51,815 for above 60 years (2nd Dose).

From today, the new phase of universalisation of COVID19 vaccination commences.

A decline in COVID cases in India

India has continued to report a sustained slide in the daily new COVID-19 cases, as it reported 53,256 daily new cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest since 88 days.

The report said, "Less than 1 lakh daily new cases were reported for 14 continuous days now. India has also been witnessing a continuous fall in the active caseload. The country's active caseload today stands at 7,02,887 today".

The ministry said a net decline of 26,356 is witnessed in the last 24 hours and active cases are now only 2.35 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The health ministry informed, "Weekly positivity rate is currently at 3.32 per cent while the daily positivity rate stands at 3.83 per cent today. It has remained less than 5 per cent for 14 consecutive days now".

The country is on the verge of recovery from Coronavirus infections, with 78,190 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, India's daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for 39 consecutive days now.

A total of 2,88,44,199 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and this constitutes an overall recovery rate of 96.36 per cent, which is showing a sustained increasing trend.

With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 13,88,699 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted 39,24,07,782 tests so far.

(With ANI input)

(Image credit: PTI)