India's Defence Ties With Arab World Deepen As Navy, IAF Go For Joint Exercises

In recent times India has been expanding its ties with the West Asian countries. The Indian Armed Forces has been participating in various joint military exercises with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia and Oman in the last few years to bolster the ties with these countries.

INS Trikand of the Indian Navy is currently docked at Mia Salman seaport in Bahrain to participate in the international maritime exercise Cutlass Express 2023. This exercise is being held in the gulf region from February 26 to March 16, 2023.

INS Vela, a Scorpene class submarine of the Indian Navy, on February 28, 2023, entered port Salalah, Oman for operational test readiness. According to the Indian Navy, the visit is a reflection of a strong and multi-layered relationship between the two countries and their mutual commitment to enhancing maritime security in the region. The Indian Navy and the Royal Navy of Oman have been conducting bilateral exercises for several years now.

On February 25, 2023, India’s five Light Combat Aircraft Tejas and two C-17 Globemaster aircraft landed at Al Dhafra air base in UAE for its first combat exercise, Desert Flag VIII. This exercise is currently underway and will end on March 17. The Indian Air Force landed eight aircraft at the Royal Saudi Air force base a day later on February 26. The contingent included 145 IAF officials, five Mirage 2000 , two C17 and one IL 78 tankers for an overnight halt.

Historic Ties

India began its outreach to the West Asian region way back in 1993. It was when India and Oman began a joint naval exercise called Nasee-Al-Bahar meaning sea breeze. The India-Oman defence relationship has now emerged as a key pillar of strategic partnerships between the two countries.

This relationship inspired other Gulf countries like the UAE and Qatar, who have also built strong defence ties with India. India also invited Egyptian president Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi as its Republic day parade chief guest.

Importance of West Asia

At a vital time when the United States is reducing its presence in the West Asia region, it is India’s responsibility to ensure peace and stability in the region. India has taken this responsibility by assuming major leadership roles through groups like I2U2 also known as the West Asian Quad. The group comprises India, Israel, USA and UAE.

Any instability in the region will harm Indian interests and will also affect the Indian economy and millions of Indian workers. This will affect the Indian economy also. India is dependent on middle eastern countries for its oil and petroleum import.

UAE is India’s third-largest trading partner. With it, India has signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. Saudi Arabia is India’s fourth-largest trading partner.

In the last decade, overall relations like trade and investment with West Asian regions have deepened. India is also trying to improve estranged relations with Turkey and Iran. The West Asian strategists see a potential in India where they can beneficially invest in their huge Oil revenues. They have realized that with India they can develop a win-win partnership.