India's Duty To Serve As Bridge Between Diverse Voices For Constructive Agenda: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India's focus is to serve as a bridge between different voices for a constructive and postive agenda, in an interview with Japanese publication Nikkei Asia. The Prime Minister's comments came on May 18 before he left for Japan's Hiroshima to take part at the G7 summit from May 19-21. "As a member of the Global South, our interest in any plurilateral setting is to serve as a bridge between diverse voices and contribute to a constructive and positive agenda," he said.

The Prime Minister also vowed to "amplify the voices and concerns of the Global South" nations at the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima.

G7 Summit

During the interview at the Prime Minister's Office in New Delhi, PM said that he will be discussing global issues and the challenges in the G7 Summit. He said, "I will emphasise India's role as a reliable partner in addressing these challenges."

India has been invited to the G7 Summit by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who has repeatedly expressed his determination to strengthen ties with the Global South or developing world. He said, "We now see a growing convergence in our political, strategic, security, and economic interests."

PM Modi said, "We engage with a wide range of friends and like-minded partners around the world based on our national interests." He added, "The Quad countries' collective focus is on "fostering a free, open, prosperous and inclusive Indo-Pacific region."

PM on Russia-Ukraine war

Asked whether India can play a mediator role in the Russia-Ukraine war issue, PM Modi said his country's position on the Ukraine conflict "is clear and unwavering."

He said, "India stands on the side of peace, and will remain firmly there. We are committed to supporting those who face challenges in meeting their basic needs, especially in the face of rising costs of food, fuel, and fertilizers. We maintain communication with both Russia and Ukraine."

PM Modi on UNSC's credibility

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the credibility of the United Nations Security Council and its decision-making.

He said, "The credibility of the U.N. Security Council and its decision-making process will always be questioned if it continues to deny representation on a permanent basis to the world's largest democracy, as well as entire continents like Africa and Latin America."

India's relation with China and Pakistan

He also spoke about India's relationship with two of its closest neighbours, China and Pakistan.

He spoke about India's relationship with China and said, "India is fully prepared and committed to protect its sovereignty and dignity." He added, "Peace and tranquility in the border areas are essential for normal bilateral ties with China."

He appealed for mutual respect and said, "The future development of the India-China relationship can only be based on mutual respect, mutual sensitivity, and mutual interests."

About Pakistan, PM Modi said, "New Delhi wants "normal and neighbourly relations." He added, "However, it is incumbent upon them to create a conducive environment free from terrorism and hostilities. The onus is on Pakistan to take necessary steps in this regard."