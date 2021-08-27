'India's Election To CA And POC Of Universal Postal Union Noteworthy': EAM S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar congratulated "Team MEA" on being elected to the Council of Administration (CA) at the 27th Universal Postal Union Congress in Abidjan. At the 27th Universal Postal Union (UPU) Congress in Abidjan on Friday, India was elected to the Council of Administration (CA) with 134 votes.

EAM S Jaishankar says India's election to Universal Postal Union is noteworthy

According to India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in Geneva, the country received the most votes in CA polls from South Asia and Oceania. At the 27th Universal Postal Union Congress in Abidjan, India was elected to the Postal Operations Council (POC) with 106 votes (out of 156 countries). "India's election to the Council of Administration (CA) and the Postal Operations Council (POC) of Universal Postal Union yesterday is noteworthy. Congratulate #TeamMEA. Will work with all to strengthen cooperation in the UPU. #UPUCongress2021," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

India’s election to the Council of Administration (CA) and the Postal Operations Council (POC) of Universal Postal Union yesterday is noteworthy. Congratulate #TeamMEA.



Will work with all to strengthen cooperation in the UPU.#UPUCongress2021 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 27, 2021

India has won elections for membership of Council of Administration (CA) and the Postal Operations Council (POC) of the Universal Postal Union during 27th UPU Congress at #Abidjan. pic.twitter.com/IftthPDTx0 — India Post (@IndiaPostOffice) August 26, 2021

What is the Council of Administration?

The Council of Administration (CA) is made up of 41 countries and meets once a year at the headquarters of the UPU in Berne. The Council oversees the UPU's activities, provides continuity between Congresses, and researches regulatory, administrative, legislative, and legal concerns. The CA has the authority to approve recommendations by the Postal Operations Council for the adoption of regulations or new processes until the next Congress, ensuring that the UPU can respond promptly to developments in the postal environment. Every four years, the Universal Postal Congress meets. The CA can also take any actions it deems important to address pressing situations. It approves the UPU's biennial budget and accounts. It also approves yearly updates on the UPU's strategy and budget. The Council is responsible for promoting and coordinating all aspects of technical assistance among member countries as well.

What is the Postal Operations Council?

The UPU's technical and operational authority, the Postal Operations Council (POC), is made up of 40 member countries that are elected during Congress. The organisation elects its own chair and meets once a year at the headquarters of the UPU in Berne. The work of the POC is aimed at assisting Posts in modernising and upgrading their postal products and services. It is concerned with the postal service's operational, economic, and commercial aspects. In areas where uniform procedures are required, the council also offers recommendations to member countries on standards for technological, operational, or other processes.

