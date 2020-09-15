India Takes On China & Pakistan For Aggression & Terror Amid Covid; Names No Names At UN

India on Monday in a veiled reference to China and Pakistan said that some countries are busy taking undue advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic by increasing their support to terrorism or to adopt aggressive policies, while New Delhi on the other hand has immediately focused on extending medical assistance and supporting countries vulnerable to the pandemic, TS Tirumurti, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador, said while addressing the 3rd anniversary of the India-UN Development Partnership Fund.

"At a time when some countries are busy taking undue advantage of COVID-19 to spread divisive disinformation or to enhance even more their support to terrorism or to adopt aggressive policies, India's answer has been to immediately come to the support of countries vulnerable to the pandemic, rush urgently needed medical supplies, strengthen national health capacities and mitigate the diverse socio-economic impact of this crisis, Tirumurti said without naming Pakistan and China.

Adding further he said India gives priority to sustainability and demand-driven projects and shuns efforts to impose conditionalities or create indebtedness or constrain the developmental space of developing countries.

Citing Swami Vivekananda's quote, Tirumurti said "Each nation must give to live. When you give, you will have life; when you receive, you must pay for it by giving to all others."

The India-UN Development Partnership Fund was established in 2017 and has supported 59 projects in 48 countries so far, through $47.8 million in contributions from a $150 million multi-year pledge by the Government of India. The India-UN Fund is a dedicated facility within the United Nations Fund for South-South Cooperation and it is supported and led by the Indian government and implemented in collaboration with the United Nations system.

The Fund's project portfolio covers all regions of the South, all 17 Sustainable Development Goals and is guided by partnering government priorities, South-South cooperation principles and sustainable development approaches, Tirumurti said.

India & Afghanistan Win Seats On UN's Prestigious ECOSOC

Defeating China at the United Nations, India has been selected as a member of the UN's Commission on Status of Women, a body of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). TS Tirumurti, permanent representative of India to the United Nations took to Twitter and announced that India has won a "seat in prestigious ECOSOC body!"

ECOSOC is one of the six principal organs of the United Nations, accountable for coordinating the economic and social fields of the organization, particularly in regards to the 15 specialised agencies, the eight functional commissions and the five regional commissions under its jurisdiction.

