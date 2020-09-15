EU Asks China To Let Independent Observers Visit Xinjiang, Says Michel

The European Union on September 14 asked China to grant independent observers access to its Xinjiang region. Beijing has been accused of human rights abuses against Uighur Muslims that belong to the Xinjiang region. EU Council President Charles Michel said that the call was made during a video conference with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Beijing’s new security law for Hong Kong was also discussed during the call.

EU and China summit

The meeting focused on trade and climate change. Michel reportedly said that the EU spoke about concerns over China’s treatment of minorities in Xinjiang and Tibet. They also spoke about the treatment of human rights defenders and journalists. He added that the EU asked for access for independent observers to Xinjiang and they also asked to release detained Swedish citizen Gui Minhai and two Canadian citizens. Michel and Xi were accompanied by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Michel reportedly said that the national security law of Hong Kong is a matter of great concern and all the EU states want that democratic voices should be heard, rights should be protected and lastly autonomy should be preserved.

Previously, EU countries had criticised China over its handling of coronavirus which spiralled globally. The relations became even more bitter after members of the European Parliament called upon the EU to consider filing a lawsuit against China over its overreach in the affairs of Hong Kong. In a resolution adopted June 19, the European Parliament voted in favour of bringing China before the International Court of Justice over its decision to adopt a new national security law for Hong Kong. MEPs alleged that China’s decision to impose national security legislation on Hong Kong violates the Sino-British Joint Declaration and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. They called the new legislation an assault on Hong Kong’s autonomy and strongly condemned China’s constant and increasing interference in the city’s internal affairs.

