Legendary Architect Balkrishna Doshi Passes Away Aged 95 In Ahmedabad

Renowned architect Balkrishna Doshi, the winner of the prestigious Pritzker Prize, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 95.

Sharing the news of his demise, Architecture Digest of India took to Instagram and wrote, “A master wielder of form and light, Doshi has left an indelible legacy. A loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and a true inspiration to the people of this country. His contribution to architecture, art, life, culture and philosophy will be remembered forever.”

The Ahmedabad-based acclaimed architect made India proud earlier in May 2022 when he was conferred the Royal Gold Notably, BV Doshi was among the rare people to have been awarded both the Royal Gold Medal and the Pritzker Architecture Prize, often referred to as the Nobel Prize of architecture. He has been credited with designing some of the most iconic structures in Ahmedabad.

It is important to note that the 96-year-old architect has influenced the course of architecture in India and its surrounding regions throughout his lifetime.

All about Balkrishna Doshi

Balkrishna Doshi was worn to an extended family of furniture makers in 1927 in Pune, Maharashtra. Studied from JJ School of Architecture, Doshi worked with Le Corbusier as a Senior Designer (1951-54) in Paris for about four years and also supervised various projects in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.

Doshi has also worked with Louis Kahn as an associate to build the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and founded his own practice, Vastushilpa in 1956 with two architects. In 1956, he founded his own practice Vastushilpa with two architects.

Famous buildings & structures designed by Balkrishna Doshi

Though Balakrishna Doshi has designed many famous buildings and structures throughout his life, here are some of his key projects:

Shreyas Comprehensive School Campus (1958-63)

Atira Guest House low-cost housing (1958)

The Institute of Indology (1962) building to house rare documents

Ahmedabad School of Architecture – renamed CEPT University in 2002 – which focused on creating spaces that promoted collaborative learning

Tagore Hall & Memorial Theatre (1967)

A 700-seat Brutalist auditorium

Ahmedabad School of Architecture – renamed CEPT University in 2002 – Theatre and auditorium Premabhai Hall (1976)

Apart from this, he has also designed the Indian Institute of Management in Bangalore (1977-1992), Sangath (1981), the studio for his architecture firm Vastu Shilpa, Kanoria Centre for Arts (1984), an arts and creative centre, and Aranya Low Cost Housing in Indore (1989).