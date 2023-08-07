India's Handloom Sector Has Grown Exponentially In 9 Years: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the National Handloom Day celebration at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan in Delhi,on August 7. During the event the Indian PM addressed a multitude of important aspects surrounding India's handloom sector which included the revival and renaissance of the handloom industry in the country.

Also, during his address, he highlighted significant initiatives and achievements that have helped India’s handloom sector to progress.

"In the last nine years, the handloom business turnover has increased from around Rs 30,000 crore to over Rs 1,30,000 crore," PM Modi proclaimed, highlighting the substantial growth and demand for Khadi clothes both domestically and internationally. This impressive surge in demand stands as a testament to the resurgence of traditional Indian textiles.

The Prime Minister underlined the journey of Khadi, remarking, "After independence, khadi was left in the lurch. People started looking down on those who wore khadi. Since 2014, our government has been working on changing this mindset."

PM Modi's words resonated with a vision of progress and unity as he stressed, "Today's India is vocal for locals." This sentiment, coupled with the encouragement of "great developments and progress made in the handloom sector," reflects the modern Indian spirit rooted in tradition and self-sufficiency.

Underlining the importance of acknowledging India's rich cultural diversity, PM Modi asserted, "It is a moment to celebrate India's diversity." This resonates with the theme of the National Handloom Day celebration, emphasising the role of India’s handloom sector in weaving together the fabric of the nation's heritage and unity.

PM Modi also touched upon the historical significance of the Swadeshi movement, stating, "The Swadeshi movement started today. It was a big reason why our government decided to celebrate today as National Handloom Day." This acknowledgement of history underscores the intrinsic connection between past struggles and present progress.

"Weavers are being provided with modern technology to create new designs, threads at subsidised rates," PM Modi proclaimed, highlighting the government's proactive approach in empowering weavers with the tools and resources needed to innovate and thrive in a contemporary market.

PM Modi also declared, "We want our handloom sector to become world champion," setting forth an ambitious goal for India's handloom industry to shine on the global stage. He coupled this aspiration with the promise of making India the "3rd largest economy soon,."

The Prime Minister concluded with a scathing remark on the Opposition , "Country is saying 'Corruption Quit India', 'Dynasty Quit India', 'Appeasement Quit India'.”