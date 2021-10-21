India's Largest Khadi Tricolour To Be Hoisted At Red Fort To Mark 100 Cr Vaccination

India is etching towards the completion of administering of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. In order to celebrate the same, the officials have informed that the largest khadi tricolour in the country, weighing around 1,400 kg, will be displayed at the Red Fort on Thursday. The tricolour hoisted in Leh to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 will be used at the Red Fort.

The Centre and the union health ministry is hyped for the completion of administering of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. The officials have confirmed that a tricolour with dimensions of 225 feet by 150 feet will be hoisted at the Red Fort. Ahead of the event, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday appealed to the people who are eligible to get vaccinated without any delay and to be part of the historic vaccination journey of India.

Centre plans celebration for completing 100 crore COVID-19 vaccination

Apart from the unfurling of the tricolour, other events have also been lined up to mark the milestone on the COVID-19 vaccination exercise. As reported by PTI, the health minister will launch a song by singer Kailash Kher and an audio-visual film at the Red Fort during the event that celebrates India’s vaccine drive.

"The country is close to making a vaccine century. To be a part of this golden opportunity, I appeal to the citizens who are yet to be vaccinated to contribute to this historic golden vaccination journey of India by getting vaccinated immediately," Mansukh Mandaviya said in a tweet in Hindi. Mandaviya had earlier informed that announcements will be made on airplanes, ships, metros and at railway stations after India reaches the milestone.

"After 100 crore doses are administered, we will go in mission mode to ensure that those who have taken their first dose take their second dose too to ensure they are protected against COVID-19," Mandaviya had said. The Centre also informed that villages that have completed 100 per cent vaccination should mark the achievement by putting up posters and banners complimenting health workers for the same. Meanwhile, airline company SpiceJet said that it will unveil a special livery at the Delhi airport to celebrate the 100 crore vaccine milestone.

(With PTI inputs)

Image: ANI/ PTI