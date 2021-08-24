India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval To Chair BRICS NSA Meet At 5 Pm August 24

India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval will be chairing the meeting of BRICS NSA, which is set to be held on Tuesday at 5.p.m IST. According to ANI, the meeting aims to strengthen security cooperation among the members. The BRICS members are Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Previously, India’s chairship and the BRICS members’ space agencies heads signed an agreement for cooperation in remote sensing satellite data sharing. As per ANI, the agreement enables building a virtual constellation of specified remote sensing satellites of BRICS space agencies and their respective ground stations that will receive the data. This will contribute to the strengthening of multilateral cooperation among BRICS space agencies in meeting the challenges faced by mankind, such as global climate change, major disasters and environmental protection.

Back in July, the BRICS meeting of the Contact Group on Economic and Trade Issues was also held. Back then, the BRICS members agreed on various proposals circulated by India for strengthening and increasing the intra-BRICS cooperation and trade. During the three-day rendezvous, the member countries of BRICS deliberated on proposals distributed by India in a bid to strengthen and increase the intra-BRICS cooperation and trade. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in its statement,

"These proposals were, BRICS Cooperation on Multilateral Trading System, BRICS framework for ensuring Consumer Protection in E-Commerce, Non-Tariff Measures resolution mechanism for SPS/TBT measures, Sanitary and Phytosanitary working Mechanism, BRICS Framework on Cooperation in Professional Services," the statement added.

What is BRICS?

BRICS is the group composed of the five major 'emerging' countries, which together represent about 42% of the world's total population, 23% of GDP, 30% of the territory and 18% of global trade. They are viewed as the five largest economies in the world.

Since 2009, an annual meeting of heads of state and government has been organised. The final composition concluded after incorporating a country from the African continent as well. They aim to establish the fairest international governance which is suitable to the interests of each nation concerned.

(With inputs from ANI)