India's Position On Ukraine War Based On Our 'principles & Interests': Foreign Secy Kwatra

The newly-appointed Foreign Secretary of India Vinay Kwatra on Monday said that India's position on the continuing war in Ukraine "amply takes care of our principles as also our interests," ANI reported. He made these remarks while he was addressing a press conference at the conclusion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first phase of his Europe visit. Further, in answer to a query on "what India's value space considerations are in this conflict (in Ukraine)," the Foreign Secretary made the statements.

According to Foreign Secretary Kwatra, they have repeatedly advocated for a quick and early suspension of hostilities, as well as a diplomatic and dialogue-based settlement path, since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war. “I think these have been the central pillars in terms of our position which we have explained many times," he added.

We have consistently talked about immediate and early secession of hostilities and the resolution path that goes through diplomacy and dialogue. These have been the central pillars in terms of our position on the Ukraine conflict: Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra pic.twitter.com/JZdeINFF6j — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2022

The Foreign Secretary went on to say, "The question of principles, the question of values, the question of interests... I think eventually it's a question of balancing principles and interests and I think our position amply takes care of our principles as also our interests," ANI reported.

Foreign Secretary talks about the Russian oil imports to India

In addition to this, the Foreign Secretary also responded to a question about Russian oil imports, emphasising that India's purchases are a minuscule fraction of what the rest of the world buys from Russia. Kwatra asserted, “In terms of oil embargo again...I think the oil imports by India from Russia is probably a small fraction of what perhaps the rest of the world imports from Russia," ANI reported.

Kwatra also clarified that India looks at the issue of Russian oil imports from the standpoint of energy security," and that this is how other nations do as well.

#WATCH | The quantum of oil imports by India from Russia is a small fraction of what the rest of the world imports from Russia. Ultimately we look at this from the perspective of energy security which not just India but other countries are also pursuing: Foreign Secy Vinay Kwatra pic.twitter.com/6nbcVN2aia — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2022

Foreign Secretary Kwatra began the press briefing by summarising PM Modi's visit to Germany, which included engagement in the Inter-Governmental Consultations and interactions with business leaders alongside German chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"It has been an intense day," the Foreign Secretary stated, however, he added that the day has also been extremely productive in terms of a wide range of talks, the potential of the partnership, the analysis of the entire array of cooperation, and the agenda chopped out in terms of what the two nations and two systems would be working on going forward in the months and years ahead.

Meanwhile, PM Modi is on a three-day trip to Europe from May 2 to 4 and is scheduled to travel to France, Germany, and Denmark. Further, government sources said on Saturday that Modi would have 25 rigorous engagements during the tour, in which he will spend over 65 hours, according to PTI. PM Modi would also meet and engage with eight global leaders from seven countries at bilateral and multilateral talks, as well as 50 global business executives, according to the sources.

(Image: Twitter/ @AmbVMKwatra/ AP)