India's Procurement Of S-400 Missile Systems Was 'sovereign Decision': Defence Ministry

Union Minister of States for Defence Ajay Bhatt on Friday said that the procurement of Russian S-400 missile defence systems was a “sovereign decision” based on existing threat perceptions and to meet the entire spectrum of security challenges. In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Bhatt said that the central government is aware of all developments that may impact the procurement of Defence Equipment. He also explained that the S-400 missile is a potent system in terms of operational capability, adding that the induction of the system will enhance the air defence capability of India.

Bhatt said, “Government takes sovereign decisions based on threat perception, operational and technological aspects to keep the Armed Forces in a state of readiness to meet the entire spectrum of security challenges. The deliveries are as per contractual timelines.”

"The S-400 Missile is a potent system in terms of its operational capability to provide continuous and effective air defence system to a very large area. With the induction of this system, air defence capability of the nation will be significantly enhanced," he added.

India-Russia S-400 missile deal

It is to mention that India and Russia had signed the deal for five S-400 regiments worth USD 5.43 billion in October 2018. Bhatt’s statement comes as the first regiment of Russia’s S-400 will be delivered by the end of 2021. Last month, Alexander Mikheev, the director-general of Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, had even said that Indian exports have already completed training in Russia and returned home.

“Immediately after the New Year, our specialists will arrive in India to hand over the equipment at its locations,” Mikheev added.

S-400 is known as Russia's most advanced long-range surface-to-air missile defence system. The missile system was designed with an aim to destroy tactical and strategic aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, and hypersonic weapons. S-400 can also be used against ground installations. Under intensive enemy fire and jam, the anti-aircraft missile system can target at a distance of up to 400 km and at an altitude of up to 30 km.

(With inputs from ANI)



