India's Unemployment: Haryana Tops With 34%; CM Khattar Threatens 'action' Against CMIE

India's unemployment data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) on Saturday, showed that the nation's unemployment rate stood at 7.4%. As per the data between September-December 2021, Haryana tops the states in unemployment clocking 34.1%. Haryana was followed by Rajasthan by 27.1%, Jharkhand at 17.3%, Bihar at 16%, and J&K 15%. The state with the least unemployment is Karnataka (1.4%), followed by Gujarat (1.6%), Odisha (1.6%), Chhatisgarh (2.1%) and Telangana (2.2%).

Haryana tops in unemployment (34.1%)

Refuting CMIE's unemployment figures, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar claimed that the 'official' data as per his govt showed that the unemployment rate stood at 6.1%. Addressing reporters in Chandigarh, Khattar claimed if unemployment was at 34.1%, the scenario would have been completely different. He further stated that the state government may act against the CMIE.

When asked if he will act against CMIE, he said, "Now we are giving political jobs. I will raise CMIE with the state AG and if some action has to be taken against them, we will". As per the data released by CMIE, Haryana's unemployment rate for men is 21.79% but for women is a staggering 68.82%.

India's unemployment data

As per the data released by CMIE, India's total unemployment stood at 7.31% by December 31 - Urban (7.9%) and Rural (7%). On a gender basis, Male unemployment stood at 6.7% and Female at 12.8%. In the urban scene, 6.8% males were unemployed compared to 19.9% women. In a slightly better rural scene, 6.6% males were unemployed as opposed to 10.3% women.

Specific to Haryana, Unemployment in September 2021 stood at 21.13%, gradually increasing to 34.07% in December 2021. In the urban districts, 22.52% males were unemployed compared to 66.88% women. In a worse rural scenario, 21.36% males were unemployed as opposed to 70.6% women.

In comparison, Karnataka's unemployment rate stood at 3.12% on September 2021, gradualy reducing to 1.44% by December 1.44%. On a gender basis, Male unemployment stood at 1.68% and Female at 3.98%. In the urban scene, 1.5% males were unemployed compared to 11.72% women. In a much better rural scene, 1.8% males were unemployed as opposed to 1.6% women.