IndiGo Flight Departing For Delhi From Mumbai Aborts Take-off Due To Bird Hit

On Sunday, an IndiGo aircraft 6E 5047 departing for Delhi aborted its take-off at Mumbai airport after encountering a bird hit, according to reports. As per ANI, the airline said that an alternate aircraft was arranged to operate the flight from Mumbai to Delhi.

"IndiGo flight 6E 5047 operating from Mumbai to Delhi had to turn back to Mumbai due to a bird hit. An alternate aircraft was arranged to operate the flight from Mumbai to Delhi," IndiGo said in a statement.

In another similar incident last month, an AirAsia flight was forced to abort operations after it suffered a bird hit during the take -off exercise at the Ranchi airport. The pilot aborted take-off and the aircraft was being inspected, the spokesperson said, adding that the flight was scheduled to depart once the aircraft is cleared for operations.

"AirAsia India aircraft VT-HKG was operating from Ranchi to Mumbai as flight i5-632 encountered a bird hit during scheduled departure at 11:50 hrs, today, 8th August 2020," stated the airline spokesperson.

Later, the spokesperson said another aircraft VT-JRT from Kolkata is being made available as an alternative to ferry guests from Ranchi to Mumbai.

