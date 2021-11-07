IndiGo to start Ahmedabad-Ranchi flights from Nov 10

Quick links:
New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) IndiGo will start service on the Ahmedabad-Ranchi route from November 10 onwards, the airline said on Saturday.
The Ahmedabad-Ranchi flight will operate four times a week, it said in a press statement.
The airline added that it started Ahmedabad-Jodhpur flights from November 1.
It has also started flights on the Bengaluru-Rajkot, Kolkata-Coimbatore, Delhi-Trivandrum and the Dibrugarh-Dimapur routes from November 2.
IndiGo is India's largest airline. It carried 22.66 lakh domestic passengers in September, a 57.5 per cent share of the total domestic market. PTI DSP IJT
(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)