Indonesia’s Envoy Hopeful Of India’s Growth, Says ‘It’ll Thrive In Its G20 Presidency'

India will strive and thrive in its G20 presidency, Indonesia’s Ambassador to India Inna Krishnamurthy said while exhibiting her confidence in the growth of the Indian territory. She further stated many achievements have already been made by the country on the issue of digital energy transition and many other issues.

Hoping for India to put forward the principle of inclusivity in its G20 presidency, the Indonesian envoy said, “We’re so looking forward as to what India can do until the end of the presidency, which is in November.”

India concerned about Global South

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday Uganda’s Kampala said that India was making an effort to include concerns of the Global South in the G20 framework under its presidency. Jaishankar’s statement came while he was on a visit to Uganda and Mozambique.

The External Affairs Minister further added that India would like to use its G-20 presidency to get the influential forum focused on its mandate of global growth and development issues.

Notably, India assumed the Presidency of the G20 for a period of one year from December 1 last year. The G20 Summit will be held on September 9-10 in New Delhi this year.

(With agency inputs)