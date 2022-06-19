Indore Fireman Gives Free Police & Army Exams Training To Economically Backward Aspirants

Devoted to the nation, a 54-year-old firefighter from Madhya Pradesh's Indore city is presently on a mission to train students from economically weaker sections for police and Indian Army recruitment examinations. Om Prakash Jaiswal, who is presently serving as a fire brigade constable in the Indore Fire Brigade, provides free physical training to students and has so far trained thousands of students in the past 10 years.

Many of his students are presently also serving in the police and Indian Army.

A national-level champion and long-distance runner himself, Jaiswal who has won a gold medal in a 42-km race earlier used to serve as a constable in the State Armed Forces (SAF) following which he got transferred to the fire brigade as a constable and is now working towards training more and more students who want to serve the nation but are restricted due to financial obstacles.

Helping build 'an excellent nation'

Speaking to ANI on the same, Om Prakash Jaiswal said that he has also been entrusted by the Sports and Youth Welfare Department of the Madhya Pradesh government to train such children who cannot afford to pay for training.

“There are many such poor children who are not able to afford the fees of police or army training academy. So I started the work of providing free training to such students. These children have a great passion to serve the country but due to financial constraints, they could not take training. They just need the right guidance. Otherwise, they may take the wrong path due to depression", he said.

Furthermore, he also said that by training the children, he will be helping them to build an "excellent nation". He also said that he started training students in 2012 and so far more than 8,000 of his trained students are serving in the forces.

“Right now I have 600 students taking physical fitness training out of which 300 are girls and 300 are boys. They are being taught long jump, shot throw, running, pulling, etc,” he further added.

(Image: ANI)