RSS Says Rakesh Maria's 'Kasab-Chaudhari Ploy' Reveal Exposes Pro-Pak Elements In India

Indresh Kumar, the national executive member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), said that the Pakistan government, as well as those who are against the Indian government, have been exposed, following Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria's revelations in his memoir 'Let Me Say It Now' which contains accounts on several high profile cases such as the 26/11 investigation.

'Pro-Pak elements exposed'

Kumar said, "The book now exposes that there are many powers in India who want to break India. There are few Muslims in India who are pro-Pakistan. India should wake up and understand there are few pro-Pakistan people in India who can go to any extent to defame the Government. Want to assure and warn such powers, they will never ever succeed in their intentions."

Maria who investigated several important cases like the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts and also headed the probe into the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack has made a stir after releasing the book.

Maria stated that if everything went according to plan, Kasab would have died as Samir Chaudhari and the media would have blamed 'Hindu terrorists' for the attack. "There would have been screaming headlines in newspapers claiming how Hindu terrorists had attacked Mumbai. Over the top TV journalists would have made a beeline for Bengaluru to interview his family and neighbours. But alas, it had not worked that way and here he was, Ajmal Amir Kasab of Faridkot in Pakistan," Maria wrote in the book. The terror organisation had also reportedly planted fake ID cards with Indian addresses on the terrorists, he added.

Among other things, he also stated that then Joint Commissioner of Police (law and order) Deven Bharti and his successor Ahmed Javed shared a close rapport with Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, accused in the Sheena Bora murder case. According to Maria, he was abruptly transferred and shunted out from the Sheena Bora probe the day after he chanced upon the close connection between Peter Mukerjea and Bharti.

He mentioned that it was very unusual for a Police Commissioner to be transferred just before the Ganpati festival. Moreover, Maria claimed that there was some miscommunication between him and Fadnavis. For instance, Fadnavis indicated in an interview that he was briefed by Maria that Peter Mukerjea was not involved in the murder conspiracy of Sheena Bora. Maria not only denied this but also exchanged messages with the then CM to clear the confusion. The former Mumbai Police Commissioner also rejected reports that he was close to the Mukerjeas.

