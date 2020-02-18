The Debate
Maha Home Minister Willing To Order Probe Into Rakesh Maria's Sheena Bora Case Revelations

General News

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh expressed the government's willingness to order a probe into the revelations by former Mumbai top cop Rakesh Maria.

Written By Akhil Oka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Maria

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh waded into the row pertaining to former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria’s explosive revelations on the Sheena Bora case. He stated that the government would gather more information about the book. Revealing that Maria would be contacted for his version of the incident involving former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, he assured that a probe would be ordered if necessary.  

Read: LeT Wanted Kasab To Die As 'Samir Choudhari': Ex-top Cop's Disclosures On 26/11 Terrorist

Read: Rakesh Maria Makes Stunning Sheena Bora Case Revelation; Ex-colleague Fires 'scriptwriter' Jibe

Rakesh Maria's revelations

Maria who investigated high-profile cases like the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts and the 26/11 terror attack made some stunning revelations in his memoir ‘Let Me Say It Now’ released on Monday. First, he alleged that then Joint Commissioner of Police (law and order) Deven Bharti and his successor Ahmed Javed shared a close rapport with Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, accused in the Sheena Bora murder case. According to Maria, he was abruptly transferred and shunted out from the Sheena Bora probe the day after he chanced upon the close connection between Peter Mukerjea and Bharti.  

He mentioned that it was very unusual for a Police Commissioner to be transferred just before the Ganpati festival. Moreover, Maria claimed that there was some miscommunication between him and Fadnavis. For instance, Fadnavis indicated in an interview that he was briefed by Maria that Peter Mukerjea was not involved in the murder conspiracy of Sheena Bora. Maria not only denied this but also exchanged messages with the then CM to clear the confusion. The former Mumbai Police Commissioner also rejected reports that he was close to the Mukerjeas.  

Read: 'Congress Conspired To Project 26/11 As Hindu Terror Attack': Ram Madhav Cites Ex-top Cop

Read: Subramanian Swamy Demands Investigation Over Ex-top Cop's Claims On 26/11 Terrorist Kasab

 

Published:
COMMENT
