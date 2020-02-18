Maha Home Minister Willing To Order Probe Into Rakesh Maria's Sheena Bora Case Revelations

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh waded into the row pertaining to former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria’s explosive revelations on the Sheena Bora case. He stated that the government would gather more information about the book. Revealing that Maria would be contacted for his version of the incident involving former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, he assured that a probe would be ordered if necessary.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh: We'll gather info about what (former Mumbai CP) Rakesh Maria has written in his book. We'll speak to him & try to know about incident that took place during Devendra Fadnavis' rule&allegations against him.We'll order probe if need arises. pic.twitter.com/LjOIPe6nC5 — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2020

Rakesh Maria's revelations

Maria who investigated high-profile cases like the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts and the 26/11 terror attack made some stunning revelations in his memoir ‘Let Me Say It Now’ released on Monday. First, he alleged that then Joint Commissioner of Police (law and order) Deven Bharti and his successor Ahmed Javed shared a close rapport with Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, accused in the Sheena Bora murder case. According to Maria, he was abruptly transferred and shunted out from the Sheena Bora probe the day after he chanced upon the close connection between Peter Mukerjea and Bharti.

He mentioned that it was very unusual for a Police Commissioner to be transferred just before the Ganpati festival. Moreover, Maria claimed that there was some miscommunication between him and Fadnavis. For instance, Fadnavis indicated in an interview that he was briefed by Maria that Peter Mukerjea was not involved in the murder conspiracy of Sheena Bora. Maria not only denied this but also exchanged messages with the then CM to clear the confusion. The former Mumbai Police Commissioner also rejected reports that he was close to the Mukerjeas.

