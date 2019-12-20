Mumbai: Infant Reuinted With Grandparents, 3 Months After He Was Found Abandoned

The two-month-old infant who was found abandoned at the King’s Circle train station three months ago was finally reunited with his family on Wednesday. The baby boy was handed over to his grandparents after confirming their relationship with him. The baby's parents had claimed that they were too poor and could not afford to raise the child after the police issued an inquiry after booking them for abandonment.

The baby was delivered to his grandparents: Revati (45) and Ramashankar (50). The Police also stated that given their socioeconomic status, the parents will not be arrested. The baby was found on a bench on platform 1 on September 13 in a stable condition. After being found the baby had been transferred to an ashram.

His grandparents wanted to take him home since the police had come in contact with them but the police wanted to confirm his relationship through a medical examination. The commissioner of the Government Railway Police, Ravindra Sengaokar, ordered a DNA test and her report received on Monday was positive after which the baby was safely given to the elderly couple.

Newborn abandoned in SoBo

On Thursday, a newborn baby girl was found in a dustbin at Malabar Hill in South Mumbai. The abandoned baby was found by a passerby at around 7.30 am when he heard a newborn's cries coming from a dustbin and contacted the police. The police who reached there then sent the infant to Wadia Hospital in Parel for treatment. A case has been registered under section 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under 12 years) of Indian Penal Code against the unidentified mother of the child. According to an official the police are still on the lookout for the infant's family.

