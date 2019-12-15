The Internet Is In Love With This Baby's Adorably Grouchy Expressions During A Photoshoot

Luna Musa, a three-week-old infant from Ohio has taken the internet by storm with her adorably grumpy expressions in her Newborn photoshoot. Baby photoshoots are known for kindling endearing compliments. However, after this recent photoshoot, Luna is going viral not for her cute smiles but for her grim expression. Evidently, Baby Luna is not a fan of cameras, although her adorable frown has grabbed eyeballs.

Photographer Justine Tuhy took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures of the infant.

The infant’s scowling face has garnered a range of reactions leaving many in splits online.

READ: Himesh Reshammiya retorts angrily when asked about Ranu Mondal's viral fake pic, Read here

READ: The viral story of how Army dog 'Menaka' saluted Chinar Corps Commander & he saluted back

Baby Video Wins Hearts Online

In a new heartwarming video that is making rounds on social media, an adorable little baby girl is seen delightfully squeaking to her mother's voice after her hearing aid is turned on. The video was shared on Twitter by the child's father Paul Addison and was an instant hit on the micro-blogging site. The post has been viewed over 7 lakh times since it went live on Thursday, December 5.

In the video, when the mother asks the little girl to say 'hello' the child responds with a smile followed by a series of loud squeaks. At the start, the baby can be seen animately looking at her mother who is speaking to her. At one point, as the baby moves her head around, the hearing aid is visible. Shortly after, in response to her mother asking her to 'say hello', she responds with what is unmistakably a gleeful joyous shriek of delight.

READ: Lizzo visits the elementary school kids behind viral "Truth Hurts" cover

READ: WATCH: Chimpanzee washes clothes in a viral video, Internet left delighted