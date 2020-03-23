Maharashtra: Infosys Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19 In Pune

An Infosys employee in Pune was tested positive for novel coronavirus COVID-19 on Sunday, March 22, causing panic in the IT giant's Hinjewadi campus.

Panic in IT Campus

Infosys in a statement mailed all the employees said, “We are writing to let you know that a positive case of COVID-19 was detected among one of our employees in Pune, today. While we are providing all support to the concerned employee, we are also working with the health authorities on contact tracing as well as subsequent actions needed. To avoid unnecessary panic, only those who have been identified as potential contacts have been communicated with and advised on next steps they need to take (administering self-quarantine for 14 days at home) and other measures communicated by the government health advisory”.

The statement further read: “Also, the entire campus is being comprehensively sanitized and fumigated as a precautionary measure. As you would already know, the zoning guidelines would help us in limiting the required actions to the building or zone concerned. We will be closing SDB 1, SDB 4 and FC 1, for necessary fumigation and sanitization for the next 48 hours (until Tuesday evening). We will share a separate and comprehensive communication with the employees working out of these buildings”.

“We understand this is testing times and you all may be concerned. We are taking all possible steps to ensure a completely sanitized work environment that prioritized employees safety”, it further added. Earlier, in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 outbreak, Infosys had asked about 8,000 trainees living in its Mysuru campus in Bengaluru to go home.

Meanwhile, Pune Restaurant and Hoteliers Association announced that restaurants and bars in their fold will voluntarily remain closed between March 18 and 20. Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram had earlier asked private firms to allow their employees to work from home.