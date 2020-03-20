BIG: Workplaces In Mumbai, Pune & Nagpur Closed Till March 31; Details & Exemptions Here

In a massive announcement on Friday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray declared the closure of all workplaces from the midnight of March 20 until March 31 amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. This would be applicable in Mumbai, Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, and Nagpur. Meanwhile, the government offices will operate at 25% attendance. However, Uddhav Thackeray clarified that essential services would continue to operate. Stock exchanges, clearing corporations, depositories ,stock brokers and SEBI registered participants operating through these institutions will be exempted. As per the amended BMC order, port, electricity, petroleum, oil, energy, media, IT services provided to any of the essential services and production processes which require continuity of process have been added to the list of establishments that are exempted from the 50% work from home rule in Mumbai.

Assuring the people that groceries, milk and other items would be available, the CM urged the citizens to reduce unnecessary travel. Furthermore, he stated that buses and trains will continue to operate as usual. Later, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad made it clear that all exams from class 1 to 8 had been cancelled and the students would be automatically promoted to the next grade.

Read: Coronavirus Symptoms: A Day-to-day Breakdown Of Symptoms & Understanding Its Intensity

CM Uddhav Thackeray announces that from this Midnight, all workplaces will remain closed till 31st March.

This is applicable in Mumbai, MMR Region, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur.

Govt offices to operate at 25% attendance.

(1/2) — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) March 20, 2020

Essential services shall operate, any other services important to operate, the collectors shall specify from time to time.

Groceries, milk and other day to day items shall be available. Citizens are req to reduce unnecessary movement.

Let’s win this #WarAgainstVirus — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) March 20, 2020

Read: Ajinkya Rahane Urges Citizens Of India To Wholeheartedly Support PM Modi's 'Janta Curfew'

Maharashtra government's efforts to combat COVID-19

The Maharashtra government has taken a number of steps to deal with the novel Coronavirus pandemic. On March 13, CM Uddhav Thackeray declared COVID-19 as an epidemic by invoking the provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act. Moreover, he stated that gyms, swimming schools and theatres in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad would be closed till March 30. A day later, the government confirmed that all schools and colleges in urban areas besides malls will be shut till March 31.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on March 15, according to sources. The PM and Thackeray deliberated on the measures to tackle the menace of the novel coronavirus. Currently, Maharashtra has the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country at 47 besides one death reported in Mumbai.

Read: Harbhajan Singh Supports PM Modi's Janta Curfew Call; Says 'lets Kill This Virus Together'

Read: Ashwin Hails PM Modi's Outreach For Janta Curfew, Says 'country With A Billion People...'