INIOCHOS-23, A Multinational Air Exercise To Strengthen Air Forces' Global Coordination

As the Exercise INIOCHOS-23 is being held in Greece, the participating forces in it undertook a formation flight over the famous Acropolis of Athens and its surrounding monuments.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is also participating in the multi-national air exercise hosted by the Hellenic Air Force with two C-17 and four Sukhoi Su-30 MKI aircraft. The exercise began at the Andravida Air Base in Greece on April 24, 2023 and will end on May 4, 2023.

Exercise for global coordination of Air Force

The exercise aims to improve air force participation's global coordination, synergy, and interoperability.

The official Twitter handle of the Indian Air Force wrote, "With the azure mediterranean sea in the backdrop, the participating forces of Exercise INIOCHOS undertook a formation flight over the famous Acropolis of Athens and its surrounding monuments, considered a symbol of glorious human civilisation.

The exercise is being conducted in a realistic scenario involving multiple types of air and surface assets. The participating contingents are also engaging in professional interactions, giving useful information about each other's best practices.

The IAF and the Greece Air Force are also exchanging skills as well as combat techniques. The exercise also involves participation from NATO countries. The Air Force of various countries such as the USA, France, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia are taking part in it.

Notably, the exercise is helping the Air Forces of the said countries as they are getting the chance to test their fighters against India's Russian-made Sukhoi-Su 30 MKI fighters.

About Sukhoi Su-30 MKI aircraft

Sukhoi Su-30 MKI is a twin-engine, twin-seat fighter aircraft of the IAF. It is one of the most advanced aircraft with the IAF, it is also capable of carrying and dropping nuclear attacks on the designated target. Its top speed is 2,120 km/hr and has a range of 3,000 km. It weighs 18,400 kgs and uses a Saturn AL-31 engine. It is manufactured by HAL and Sukhoi.