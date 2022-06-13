Injured Medical Student's Father Salutes PM Modi For Airlifting His Son From Dhaka

Shoaib Lone, an MBBS student from Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K) Rajouri currently studying in Bangladesh's Dhaka was airlifted to AIIMS in New Delhi today, and his father can not be more relieved. Speaking with ANI earlier today, the injured student's father Aslam Lone expressed his happiness over the Central Government's decision to help him and showered praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Aslam also shared the ordeal he had to go through and revealed that despite spending a lot of money on his son's treatment in Dhaka, there was not much improvement in his health.

#WATCH | Father of Shoaib Lone narrates his ordeal after his son met with a car accident in Dhaka & thanks PM Modi for his airlift to India. Shoaib is a resident of Rajouri, Jammu & a final year MBBS student at Barind Medical College, Dhaka. He's currently admitted at AIIMS Delhi pic.twitter.com/QlQjfmKdal — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022

Shoaib Lone is a fifth-year student in Dhaka's Barind Medical College and was seriously injured in a car accident, which killed two of his co-passengers.

While narrating the story of visiting his injured son, Aslam said that due to visa issues his arrival in Dhaka was significantly delayed and revealed that he spent Rs12 lakh on his son's treatment but to no avail. The father further said that apart from the high cost of treatment, the language barrier was another major problem he faced in the country. However, he was assured of help later by J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina, who came to know about Aslam's nightmare.

(Aslam Lone with his son Shoaib Lone; Image: ANI)

"As soon as I came to know about the accident from his father during my visit to Rajouri, I sought help of the PMO. He is in coma. His parents want help", Raina said as per PTI.

Aslam Lone salutes PM Modi for his help

"I am very grateful to Modi Ji. It is said that giving thanks lessens the value of the deed done but I don't want to be ungrateful", Aslam said while speaking to ANI. "I salute him by standing on one leg. If a country has a leader like this, like the leader we have in Hindustan, then people of that country should not be afraid. I say thanks to PM Modi one crore times and I also want to thank Raina Ji and all those who helped us", the elated father further said.

Notably, Aslam is a class-4 employee in the J&K government and his son was the only Indian student who was brought to Delhi via an air ambulance. Currently, the student is admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre where he is being treated by a team of specialists.