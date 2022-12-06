'InQube': India's First Open-source Satellite To Be Launched By ISRO In December

A Class 12 student of the BSF Senior Secondary School Jammu Onkar Batra has developed India's first open-source satellite 'InQube' which is going to be soon launched this month with the help of the Indian Space Agency- ISRO. This satellite InQube was prepared under the banner of Paradox Sonic Space Research Agency.

India's first open-source satellite 'InQube'

Onkar Batra gave details about his project informing that the satellite has been developed by using Nanotechnology and weighs one kilogram. The cost for its launch in India is Rs 20-80 lakh, while in foreign countries this price goes into crores, as per ANI. Every satellite launched into space has a special mission, he added.

InQube also has two missions-

Whether such a lightweight satellite can work in space

The other will look at the temperature there to help researchers know what the weather conditions are like and how hard it is if they want to launch a satellite in space.

Onkar Batra is also the Chief Executive Officer of Batra Technology. He received the National Ball Shakti Award from the then President of India Ram Nath Kovind, for creating an interactive website for COVID-19 in 2020. The Government Medical College Jammu developed the Quaidcare website with the help of doctors, with the help of which around fifty people could contact a doctor at a time.

Batra created the first website at the age of seven and registered his name in the Guinness Book of World Records by becoming World's Youngest Webmaster (male). He became the world's youngest theoretical author by writing his book 'When The Time Stops' at 12 years old. He founded two companies-- Batra Technologies in 2018 and the other was United India Publishing in 2019.

Earlier in September 2021, Onkar took to Twitter and informed about meeting Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh over a discussion on the launch possibilities of InQube.