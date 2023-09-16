INS Sumedha Exercised With The Navies Of Egypt, Italy, Greece, Cyprus And Qatar

Indian Navy's INS Sumedha conducted exercises with the navies of Egypt, Italy, Greece, Cyprus and Qatar. The exercise was conducted from 3-15th September 23. The main aim of this exercise was to enhance interoperability, exchange of best practices, and collaborative training for ensuring maritime security.



INS Sumedha is a Saryu class patrol vessel of the Indian Navy. It was constructed by Goa Shipyard Limited. It was designed and constructed indigenously by Goa Shipyard Limited. It is designed to undertake fleet support operations, coastal and offshore patrolling, ocean surveillance, and monitoring of sea lines of communications and offshore assets and escort duties.



About INS Sumedha's visit to Port Alexandria for joint exercise

On September 6, 2023, Indian Naval WarShip INS Sumedha, arrived at Port Alexandria to participate in Ex Bright Star 23. This multinational tri-service military exercise, where 34 countries are participating is said to be the largest of its kind ever held in the Middle East and North African region.



The Indian Navy ship made its maiden participation in Exercise Bright Star showcasing a strategic expansion of military outreach. The Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sumedha arrived at Port Alexandria, Egypt on September 6, 23, joining the exercise alongside naval vessels from other friendly foreign navies. The multinational Naval endeavour is being conducted in two different phases. Cross-deck visits, professional exchanges, sporting events, and interactive planning meetings for the impending sea phase are just a few of the many activities that take place during the harbour phase.

High-intensity training is taking place in the latter, with drills that include live weapon firing, cross-deck flying, and anti-surface and anti-air operations. Exercise Bright Star-23 underscores the value of international collaboration in defending marine interests through cooperative training and mutual understanding. The culminating phase of Exercise Bright Star-23 has begun, and the participating troops are preparing for more challenging combined missions. The final phase will demonstrate the incredible synergy developed over weeks of rigorous training and planning, with resources from all contributing nations working together. In the latter, there will be intense training that includes cross-deck flying, anti-surface, and anti-air operations, as well as live-fire drills.