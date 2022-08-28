INS Sumedha Visits Malaysia's Port Klang To Enhance Maritime Cooperation & Bilateral Ties

Indian Naval Ship Sumedha, as part of the Indian Navy’s long-range operational deployment, on Saturday 27 August visited Port Klang, Malaysia. INS Sumedha, deployed to South East Asia, is on her return from Perth, Australia where she participated in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

The ship, INS Sumedha is an indigenously built Naval Offshore Patrol Vessel. It is mainly deployed for multiple roles independently and in support of Fleet Operations. INS Sumedha is a part of the Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet based in Visakhapatnam. It functions under the operational command of the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command.

INS Sumedha's visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties: Ministry of Defence

The Ministry of Defence in a statement said that INS Sumedha's visit to Port Klang in Malaysia is aimed at strengthening bilateral ties, enhancing maritime cooperation and interoperability between the Indian Navy and Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN). According to sources, both navies have been collaborating on various fronts and are playing a critical role in ensuring Maritime Security and the Safety of the global commons.

With the participation of KD Lekiu in MILAN 2022 at Visakhapatnam followed by the IN-RMN bilateral maritime exercise Samudra Lakshmana at Kota Kinabalu in May 2022, the bilateral engagements between both navies are amplifying with time.

According to sources, during the port call at Port Klang in Malaysia, crew members of INS Sumedha would engage in multiple activities, including professional interactions, Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEE), cross deck visits, and sports fixtures with Royal Malaysian Navy personnel. INS Sumedha will later participate in a Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) with RMN Ships. Sources said that the ship will also be open for the visit of school children.

India and Malaysia relations

Notably, India and Malaysia share close relations anchored in vibrant people-to-people linkages, shared history, and well-established trade relations. Amid the pandemic situation in India and Malaysia, high-level engagement between the two countries has been restricted to virtual interactions throughout the year. However, the bilateral cooperation continued on various fronts.

Precisely, an essential pillar of India-Malaysia bilateral cooperation is cooperation in defence and security. They have regular exchanges between the armed forces of the two countries.

Image: ANI