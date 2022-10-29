India Takes Part In Maiden Trilateral Maritime Exercise With Mozambique And Tanzania

The first edition of the India-Mozambique-Tanzania Trilateral Exercise (IMT TRILAT), a joint maritime exercise among the Indian, Mozambique and Tanzanian navies commenced at Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania on October 27, 2022. The Indian Navy is represented by the guided missile frigate, INS Tarkash, a Chetak helicopter and MARCOS (Special Forces) in the exercise.

Harbour phase - Visit, Board, Search & Seizure #VBSS, small arms trg, joint diving ops, damage control & fire fighting drills & cross deck visits.

Sea phase - boat ops, manoeuvres, #VBSS ops, helo ops, small arms firing & EEZ patrols.#MaritimeSecurity#SAGAR@IndiainMoz @IN_WNC pic.twitter.com/eNATDq5Ltv — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) October 29, 2022

There are three broad objectives of the exercise - Capability development to address common threats through training and sharing of best practices, enhancing interoperability, and strengthening maritime cooperation. The maritime exercise, which includes harbour and sea phases, is scheduled over a three-day period from October 27 to 29, 2022.

Harbour Phase and Sea Phase

As part of the harbour phase, capability-building activities such as Visit, Board, Search and Seizure, small arms training, joint diving operations, damage control and fire-fighting exercises, and cross-deck visits have been scheduled. The sea phase includes boat operations, fleet manoeuvres, Visit, Board, Search and Seizure operations, helicopter operations, small arms firing, formation anchoring and EEZ patrols.

These exercises reflect India's and the Indian Navy's commitment to enhancing maritime security and cooperation with maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean Region and promoting SAGAR, Safety and Growth for All in the Region.

Image: Twitter/@indiannavy