INS Tarkash Commences Next Leg Of Indian Navy's Long-range Voyage; Enters Atlantic

Indian Navy's guided missile frigate, INS Tarkash has completed its Mediterranean deployment and further entered the Atlantic Ocean to continue its long-range voyage, said a navy spokesperson on Friday. In a statement, the Indian Navy also said that the ship participated in a Maritime Partnership Exercise in the Atlantic with Royal Morocco Naval Ship Hassan 2, a Floreal Class Corvette on July 26.

Sharing pictures of the majestic ship and its voyage, the navy spokesperson wrote, "INS Tarkash commences next leg of IndianNavy's Long Range Overseas Deployment 2022 - enters the Atlantic Ocean. Participated in a Maritime Partnership Exercise with Royal Moroccan Navy Ship Hassan II, a Floreal Class Corvette on 26 Jul 22"

Furthermore, the statement also added that INS Tarkash is already on its way to South America to visit Rio Di Janeiro, Brazil where it will be hoisting the National Flag on August 15, 2022, as part of India's 75th Independence Day under Centre's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

In the meantime, in its previous deployment, multiple exercises were carried out including man overboard drills, visit board searches and seizure operations, approaches for replenishment at sea, tactical manoeuvres, and helicopter cross deck landings.

Notably, the ship has been deployed in the water for five months starting from June 27, and hosting the tricolour at Rio De Janeiro is said to be a key feature of this exercise, the Indian Navy recently said in its statement further adding that the ship will visit eleven countries in Europe, South America, and Africa in these five months.

Belonging to the Talwar class of guided missile frigates, INS Tarkash is the second such ship constructed for the Indian Navy. She was built at the Yantar shipyard in Kaliningrad in Russia and was commissioned into service in November 2012. Later, it joined the Western Naval Command in December 2012.

