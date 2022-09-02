Why is the commissioning of Vikrant significant for India?

Aircraft carriers are one of the nation's biggest marine assets and an intrinsic part of any blue water navy. Such warships allow the Navy to move far from its base country to carry out domination exercises in other nations or areas.

With the commissioning of Vikrant, India will have two operational aircraft carriers, which will bolster the maritime security of the nation.

The commission is also significant internationally as it adds India will join an elite group of nations with the ability to manufacture indigenous aircraft carriers. It also gives India the ability to project its power overseas.

The commissioning of INS Vikrant will mark a significant step for the Narendra Modi government's pitch for Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance), especially in strategic sectors.