INS Vikrant Commissioning LIVE: India's Largest Aircraft Carrier To Be Inducted By PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will commission the first indigenous aircraft carrier-- INS Vikrant-- the largest ship ever built in the maritime history of India and houses state-of-the-art automation features. The commissioning of the 1,000-feet long INS Vikrant is set to take place at 9.30 AM at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kerala. Indian Navy sees the new warship as a key addition to its arsenal.

08:44 IST, September 2nd 2022
PM Modi to commission INS Vikrant today: Here's the itinerary
  • 9:30 AM - PM to arrive at Cochin Shipyard, Kochi
  • 9:54 AM - PM Modi to address the naval event
  • 10:33 AM - PM to unveil name plaque of IAC Vikant
08:34 IST, September 2nd 2022
Sudarsan Pattnaik celebrates commission of INS Vikrant with stunning sand art

 

08:16 IST, September 2nd 2022
Why is the commissioning of Vikrant significant for India?

Aircraft carriers are one of the nation's biggest marine assets and an intrinsic part of any blue water navy. Such warships allow the Navy to move far from its base country to carry out domination exercises in other nations or areas. 

With the commissioning of Vikrant, India will have two operational aircraft carriers, which will bolster the maritime security of the nation. 

The commission is also significant internationally as it adds India will join an elite group of nations with the ability to manufacture indigenous aircraft carriers.  It also gives India the ability to project its power overseas.

The commissioning of INS Vikrant will mark a significant step for the Narendra Modi government's pitch for Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance), especially in strategic sectors.

07:57 IST, September 2nd 2022
Key features of INS Vikrant, the largest warship ever built in India

At 262 metres long and 62 metres wide, INS Vikrant is the largest warship to be constructed in India.

It has the capacity to operate 30 aircraft and helicopters. MiG-29K fighter jets, Kamov-31 helicopters, and MH-60R multi-role helicopters will initially be deployed on the carrier.

With 2,300 compartments, the warship can accommodate a crew of nearly 1,600. 

The flight deck is about the size of two football grounds and one will cover eight kilometres just by walking through its corridors,

The carrier is equipped with ski-jumps to launch aircraft and has a series of 'arrest wires' for their recovery onboard.

The eight power generators onboard IAC Vikrant can light up the whole of Kochi city.

The ship boasts of a full-fledged state-of-the-art medical complex with the latest medical equipment facilities.

These include major modular OT, emergency modular OT, physiotherapy clinic, ICU, laboratories, CT scanner, X-Ray machines, dental complex, isolation ward and telemedicine facilities, etc.

Vikrant has a full displacement of about 45,000 tonnes, which is much larger and more advanced than its predecessor.

07:37 IST, September 2nd 2022
INS Vikrant reborn

 

07:37 IST, September 2nd 2022
INS Vikrant 1970 vs 2022: India's first to India's largest

Designed by the Warship Design Bureau (WDB), the Indian Navy's in-house organisation, and built by Cochin Shipyard Limited, the indigenous aircraft carrier is named after her illustrious predecessor, India's first aircraft carrier which played a vital role in the 1971 war.

Vikrant meaning victorious and gallant, the foundation for IAC was established in April 2005 by ceremonial Steel Cutting.

 

07:37 IST, September 2nd 2022
India joins elite club of nations having built own aircraft carrier

"With the commissioning of 'Vikrant', India would join a select group of nations having the niche capability to indigenously design and build an aircraft carrier, which will be a real testimony to the Make in India thrust of Government of India," a Defence statement has said.

Countries that can design and manufacture aircraft carriers above 40,000 tonnes include the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, China, France, and now India.

INS Vikrant has been built using indigenous equipment and machinery supplied by India's major industrial houses as well as over 100 MSMEs. With this, India will have two operational aircraft carriers, which will bolster the maritime security of the nation.

 

07:37 IST, September 2nd 2022
PM to commission INS Vikrant today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will commission the first indigenous aircraft carrier-- INS Vikrant-- the largest ship ever built in the maritime history of India and houses state-of-the-art automation features at Cochin Shipyard Limited here on Friday.

During the event, the Prime Minister will also unveil the new Naval Ensign (Nishaan), doing away with the colonial past and befitting the rich Indian maritime heritage.

The commissioning of Vikrant will mark a significant step toward India's self-reliance in the defence sector, a Defence spokesman has said. "It is a shining beacon of Atma Nirbharta in the defence sector," he said.

