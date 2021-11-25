INS Vikrant Will Be Commissioned Into Indian Navy By August 2022: Admiral Karambir Singh

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh said on Thursday that the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) INS Vikrant will be commissioned by August 2022, he said while addressing an event at the naval dockyard in Mumbai, where INS Vela, the fourth Scorpene-class submarine was commissioned into the Indian Navy today. The Naval Chief said, "We recently conducted a successful sea trial of INS Vikrant. We should be able to commission INS Vikrant by August 2022."

He said while talking INS Vela, "INS Vela has the ability to undertake an entire spectrum of submarine operations. Given today's dynamic and complex security situation, its capability and firepower will play a crucial role in enhancing Navy's ability to protect India's maritime interests." Admiral Singh said that the P-75 project represents the growing strategic congruence between India and France. He added, "Today's commissioning marks another high point in this enduring partnership. We crossed halfway mark of Project 75."

Admiral Singh: Indian Navy paying close attention to ties between China and Pakistan

Admiral Singh also said that the Indian Navy is paying close attention to the defence cooperation between China and Pakistan. He was quoted saying, "We are closely monitoring the defence cooperation between China and Pakistan. The recent procurements by Pakistan from China may change the dynamics, so we need to remain cautious." He further talked about COVID-19 and the tension at Line of Actual Control (LAC), "COVID was the toughest challenge of my tenure as Chief of the Naval Staff and tensions at the LAC was during that same period, so the challenge became tougher. It wasn't possible for us to maintain physical distancing on ships, but we battled everything."

The second sea trials of Vikrant were conducted in October this year and the maiden sea trials were conducted in August. During the sailing trials, the ship's performance, including hull, main propulsion, Power Generation and Distribution (PGD) and auxiliary equipment were tested. Vice Admiral AK Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Naval Command reviewed the testing. The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier is 262 metres long, 62 metres at the widest part and a height of 59 metres including the superstructure. There are 14 decks in all, including five in the superstructure. The ship has over 2,300 compartments, designed for a crew of around 1700 people, having gender-sensitive accommodation spaces for women officers. The ship with a high degree of automation for machinery operation, ship navigation and survivability, has been designed to accommodate an assortment of fixed-wing and rotary aircraft.

With ANI inputs