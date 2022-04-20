Inside Details Of Boris Johnson's Visit To India, Gujarat CM To Receive UK PM: SCOOP

Ahead of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's highly-anticipated 2-day visit to India, Republic TV has accessed the inside details of his itinerary on Wednesday. British sources have revealed that Johnson would be received by Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel upon his arrival to India. The UK PM would visit a University and a factory in the state and hold business meetings in Ahmedabad.

After his schedule in Gujarat, Boris Johnson will arrive in the national capital where he would receive a ceremonial welcome and meet President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Issues under focus include the rise of the Indo-pacific and India's centrality to it, the Ukraine war, Brexit, trade, defence, security, health, sustainability, and how 1.5 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine made by India made a difference to the world, according to British sources.

The sources further revealed that given that the UK PM is visiting India after a long time, he is keen to come and it is one of his 'top priorities'. 'He knows the country well, and it's a big deal. There’s great chemistry between the two PMs', British sources said.

With PM Modi, PM Johnson is expected to discuss defense and security cooperation within the framework of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Defense collaborations and the transfer of technology will also be discussed. Moreover, the issue of Khalistan elements in London would also be touched upon.

"We are open to discussing the Khalistan issue. There is a flip side to all the good things about people-to-people contact that we have and it's a big one. We will look into people who are on the wrong side of law," British sources said.

Itinerary of Boris Johnson's 2-day visit in India

Thursday, April 21, 2022

1. 08:05 hrs

Arrive Ahmedabad

Venue: Sardar Patel International Airport

2. Program in Ahmedabad

3. 22:30 hrs

Arrival Delhi

Venue: AFS Palam

Friday, April 22, 2022

4. 08:55 hrs

Ceremonial Reception

Venue: Rashtrapati Bhawan

5. 09:30 hrs

Wreath Laying at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi

Venue: Rajghat

6. 10:10 hrs

Call on by Dr. S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister

Venue: High Commissioner’s Residence, 2 Rajaji Marg, New Delhi

7. 11:25 hrs

Meeting with Prime Minister

Venue: Hyderabad House

8. 13:00 hrs

Exchange of MOUs / Press Statement

Venue: Hyderabad House

9. 22:30 hrs

Emplane for London