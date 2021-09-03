Installing 175 GW Of Renewable Energy In India Will Be Achieved By Dec 2022: Mukesh Ambani

"India is today among the top three most attractive destinations for renewable energy. The target of 175 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by December 2022 is now well within sight," said Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani while speaking International Climate Summit 2021 on Friday in New Delhi. He stated that the target of installing 175 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy in India would be achieved by December 2022.

Mukesh Ambani speaks at International Climate Summit 2021

He also highlighted that India has already achieved a significant milestone by installing 100 GW of renewable energy. Talking about making India a global leader in the green energy revolution in the upcoming years, he said that India has the advantage of receiving sunlight for most of the days in the year. This will help generate more than 1000 GW of solar energy in just a tiny portion of land. Earlier in 2020, Ambani had announced about making Reliance a net carbon zero company by 2035.

Meanwhile, speaking about the green hydrogen production in India, he said that it would help cut down carbon emissions, use of fossil fuels, and import dependence in a large capacity. It will also assist in replacing diesel and petrol in automobiles, other fuel industries. Further, talking about the cost of making green hydrogen, he stated that it would be initially come down to 2 US dollars per kg and later to 1 US dollar per kg.

Speaking on this, he said, "Let me assure you all that Reliance will aggressively pursue this target and achieve it well before the turn of this decade. I am sure that India can set even more aggressive target of achieving under USD 1 per kg within a decade."

PM Modi to address the summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also said to address the International Climate Summit 2021 and focus on India's current hydrogen ecosystem. He will further discuss how hydrogen power will help in fulfilling the country's energy needs. Many other agendas will also be addressed during the meeting, a part of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry's Environment Committee in partnership with Invest India.

(With inputs from agencies)

