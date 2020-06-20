International Yoga Day LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi To Address The Nation At 6:30 AM

India and the world gear up to celebrate the sixth 'International Yoga Day' on Sunday- 21 June 2020. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation via a live broadcast on the occasion at 6:30 AM. The address will be followed by a demonstration of Common Yoga Protocol from 07.00 AM onwards, as informed by the AYUSH ministry.

International Yoga day: PM's address

Join the observation of International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2020 on Television and Social Media

Tune into @DDNational, @DDNewslive , @DD_Bharati , @DDIndialive , @DDUrduOfficial , @ddsportschannel , @DDKisanChannel or any of the numerous other channels that would be relaying pic.twitter.com/13KNvA329P — Ministry of AYUSH🇮🇳 #MyLifeMyYoga (@moayush) June 20, 2020

What is Yoga Day?

The idea of celebrating International Yoga Day was first suggested by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi in his 2014 UNGA speech. Followed by the propositions, the United Nations General Assembly drafted a resolution that was titled International Yoga Day on October 14, 2014. The draft proposed humongous support across the world and 21 June was selected as the International Yoga Day.

First Yoga Day celebrations

International Yoga Day was first observed across the world on June 21, 2015, and was observed in New Delhi. In 2015, the Ministry of AYUSH helped set up the event that included PM Modi, several dignitaries that arrived from about 84 countries and around 35, 985 people gathered at Rajpath, New Delhi to celebrate the day. Around 21 yoga asanas were performed for about 35 minutes.

Yoga Day 2020

Amid the global lockdown and social distancing norms followed around the globe due to Coronavirus (COVID-19), the 6th International Yoga Day would be celebrated virtually. India currently is under extended lockdown till June 30 as the cuntry reels with increasing Coronavirus cases. India's currentt COVID tally is at 3,95,048 cases with 12,948 fatalities.