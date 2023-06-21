International Day Of Yoga Highlights: PM Modi-led Mega Event Creates World Record

Prominent personalities who will be joining PM Modi for Yoga Day

H.E. Mr. Csaba Korosi

A Hungarian diplomat currently serving as President of the 77th

United Nations General Assembly.

Mr. Eric Adams

American politician and former police officer, serving as the 110th mayor of New York City

H.E. Ms. Amina J.Mohammed

Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations and Chair of the United Nations Sustainable Development Group.

Mr. Richard Gere

Famous Hollywood actor; He is an advocate for human rights in Tibet; He is a co-founder of the Tibet House, US and Chairman of the Board of Directors for the International Campaign for Tibet.

Mr. Vala Afshar

He is Chief Digital Evangelist at Salesforce, and shares motivational stories / immigrant successes / tech in society stories.

Mr. Jay Shetty

Award-Winning Storyteller, Podcaster, and former monk

Mr. Vikas Khanna

Award winning Indian chef and restaurateur; Host of the TV Show MasterChef India.

Mr. Mike Hayes

COO, VM Ware (Cloud computing tech major) based in Silicon Valley. Highly Decorated former US Navy SEAL Commander, has served as a White House Fellow, and as Director, National Security Council.

Mr. Britt Kelly Slabinski

Highly decorated US Navy SEAL officer, has won several distinguished military honours for his services in Afghanistan and Iraq. Currently, Consultant at LeadWright Enterprise

Mr. Francisco D’Souza

Founder & CEO, Recognize (private equity). Son of IFS officer P.P. D'Souza; ex-CEO of Cognizant, now runs a venture capital fund in the US.

Ms. Colleen Saidman Yee

Celebrated Yoga teacher. New York Times christened her “The First Lady of Yoga.

Mr. Rodney Yee

Celebrated Yoga instructor,presently actively involved into integrating Yoga with Western medical paradigm. He has written two books, “Yoga: the Poetry of the Body” and “Moving Toward Balance: 8 Weeks of Yoga with Rodney Yee”

Ms. Deidra Demens

She runs a popular Yoga studio in New York City. She combines Yoga with theatre.

Mr. Christopher Tompkins

He is a scholar of South and Southeast Asian Studies at Berkeley University, California, with an emphasis on the roots and evolution of Yoga in the tradition of Tantrik Śaivism

Ms. Victoria Gibbs

Celebrated Yoga teacher and meditation coach. She is a 3-time New York regional champion of Yoga.

Ms. Jahnavi Harrison

Also known by her spiritual name, Jahnavi Jivana dasi, is a British musician. Known for her mantra meditation music (kirtan). She regularly appears as a presenter on BBC Radio.

Mr. Kenneth Lee

Community Health Chaplain at University Hospital, Newark, New Jersey. He is the husband of Ms. Jahnavi Harrison.

Mr. Travis Mills

Travis Mills is a war veteran who lost all four limbs in Afghanistan; He promotes yoga, meditation, and wellness to overcome adversity

Mr. Jeffrey D Long

Professor of religion and Asian studies at Elizabethtown College,

Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania,

Ms. Seema Mody

She is currently global markets reporter for CNBC with focus on foreign policy and Wall Street.

Ms. Zain Asher

Prime Time news anchor at CNN popularly known for global news show ‘One World with Zain Asher’ .

Mr. Ricky Kej

Three-times Grammy Award-winning, three-times Grammy

nominated Indian music composer and environmentalist.

Ms. Falguni Shah

American singer whose music blends ancient classical Indian

melodies with contemporary western sounds

Ms. Mary Millben

American singer and actress.

The function will also be attended by personalities and influencers from all walks of life including Diplomats, Officials, Academicians, Health professionals, Technocrats, Industry leaders, Media personalities, Artists, Spiritual leaders, Yoga practitioners, among others. People from more than 180 countries will be joining the PM for Yoga Day programme.