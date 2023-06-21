International Day Of Yoga Highlights: PM Modi-led Mega Event Creates World Record

Quick links:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi receiving Guinness World Record at UN Headquarters | Image: ANI
#WATCH | American astrophysicist, author, and science communicator Neil De Grasse Tyson, says "I was delighted to spend time in the company of a head of state who is as scientifically thoughtful as is Prime Minister Modi. I was delighted to hear about future programs that he has… pic.twitter.com/fhp4hICNTT— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023
What a grand Yoga Day programme in New York! Grateful for the energy and commitment shown by all participants. This shows how Yoga unites us in the pursuit of health, peace, and harmony. pic.twitter.com/W64tg3BNUs— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2023
#9thInternationalYogaDay | Aerial image of today’s Yoga Day celebration held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, which was led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/hKZvxZHL1L— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023
#InternationalYogaDay | "Incredible moment of Glory for Assam! PM Narendra Modi adorns our Gamosa as he leads yoga day celebrations with representatives of 135 countries at the United Nations Headquarters, New York," tweets Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma pic.twitter.com/ivTKkEGdzg— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023
Terming the mega yoga event as a "Lovely Message", Hollywood actor Richard Gere said, " It is a lovely message. He (PM Modi) is a product of Indian culture and comes from a vast place like Indian culture does. This message of universal brotherhood and sisterhood is the one we want to hear again and again,"
Sharing his thoughts about the PM Modi-led International Yoga Day event at the UN Headquarters in New York, three-time Grammy Award-Winning Musician Ricky Kej, said that he has never seen an event of this magnitude in the UN.
"PM Modi had ensured that World Day of Yoga is instituted in 2014," he added.
Guinness world record for most nationalities in a Yoga session created at the Yoga Day event led by PM Narendra Modi, at the UN headquarters in New York.
#LIVE | PM Modi-led Yoga event creates World record at United Nations Headquarters in New York; Guinness world record for most nationalities in a Yoga session created at the Yoga Day event led by PM Modi.#PMModi #PMModiUSVisit #PMModiInUS https://t.co/6CjsNJ9CEq pic.twitter.com/2TBeI7vM4a— Republic (@republic) June 21, 2023
#BREAKING NOW | Mega Yoga event under the leadership of PM Modi begins.— Republic (@republic) June 21, 2023
Large numbers of participants take part in the Yoga Day event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.— Republic (@republic) June 21, 2023
Yoga session is being led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.#9thInternationalYogaDay#PMModiUSVisit https://t.co/6CjsNJaatY pic.twitter.com/4PwMyl161r
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads the Yoga Day event at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, on the occasion of #9thInternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/3G8I9YGvNA— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023
Unprecedented Yoga Day celebrations at underway at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, on the occasion of #9thInternationalYogaDay— Republic (@republic) June 21, 2023
#LIVE | Yoga means to unite; it is an amazing cause to bring us all together: PM Modi's address at United Nations Headquarters, New York #LIVE.— Republic (@republic) June 21, 2023
Yoga comes from India and it is a very old tradition. Yoga is free from copyrights, patents and free from royalty payments. Yoga is adaptable to your age, gender and fitness level. Yoga is portable and is truly universal: PM Modi at UN HQs
New York | Today's celebration is indeed very special as PM Modi will lead us in doing yoga here. It is under his leadership that 21st June was declared as #InternationalYogaDay: Ruchira Kamboj, Ambassador of India to the UN pic.twitter.com/rOeW67eHrA— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023
Hollywood actor Richard Gere arrives at UN headquarters ahead of the International Yoga Day celebrations led by PM Narendra Modi.
The hollywood actor said, "...It is a very nice feeling here today,"
#ModiUSVisit2023 | Grateful for India's pathbreaking leadership in the field of yoga..It is a great honour for me to be leading the Yoga session for PM @narendramodi on the occasion of #InternationalDayofYoga2023, says Annelies Richmond, Yoga Teacher from New York.— DD News (@DDNewslive) June 20, 2023
#WATCH | New York: I am extremely excited to be here. Thousands of people are here. I will be following PM Modi today and will do yoga here. This time it's going to be really huge and amazing: Three-time Grammy Award-Winning Musician Ricky Kej#9thInternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/kk2bcbTbbC— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023
#LIVE | Republic's @aishkapoor speaks to Indian Diaspora as they gather in large number outside UN HQ, NY to catch the glimpse of PM Modi on the occasion of #9thInternationalYogaDay. #ModiInUSA pic.twitter.com/JYCUaVBtys— Republic (@republic) June 21, 2023
H.E. Mr. Csaba Korosi
A Hungarian diplomat currently serving as President of the 77th
United Nations General Assembly.
Mr. Eric Adams
American politician and former police officer, serving as the 110th mayor of New York City
H.E. Ms. Amina J.Mohammed
Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations and Chair of the United Nations Sustainable Development Group.
Mr. Richard Gere
Famous Hollywood actor; He is an advocate for human rights in Tibet; He is a co-founder of the Tibet House, US and Chairman of the Board of Directors for the International Campaign for Tibet.
Mr. Vala Afshar
He is Chief Digital Evangelist at Salesforce, and shares motivational stories / immigrant successes / tech in society stories.
Mr. Jay Shetty
Award-Winning Storyteller, Podcaster, and former monk
Mr. Vikas Khanna
Award winning Indian chef and restaurateur; Host of the TV Show MasterChef India.
Mr. Mike Hayes
COO, VM Ware (Cloud computing tech major) based in Silicon Valley. Highly Decorated former US Navy SEAL Commander, has served as a White House Fellow, and as Director, National Security Council.
Mr. Britt Kelly Slabinski
Highly decorated US Navy SEAL officer, has won several distinguished military honours for his services in Afghanistan and Iraq. Currently, Consultant at LeadWright Enterprise
Mr. Francisco D’Souza
Founder & CEO, Recognize (private equity). Son of IFS officer P.P. D'Souza; ex-CEO of Cognizant, now runs a venture capital fund in the US.
Ms. Colleen Saidman Yee
Celebrated Yoga teacher. New York Times christened her “The First Lady of Yoga.
Mr. Rodney Yee
Celebrated Yoga instructor,presently actively involved into integrating Yoga with Western medical paradigm. He has written two books, “Yoga: the Poetry of the Body” and “Moving Toward Balance: 8 Weeks of Yoga with Rodney Yee”
Ms. Deidra Demens
She runs a popular Yoga studio in New York City. She combines Yoga with theatre.
Mr. Christopher Tompkins
He is a scholar of South and Southeast Asian Studies at Berkeley University, California, with an emphasis on the roots and evolution of Yoga in the tradition of Tantrik Śaivism
Ms. Victoria Gibbs
Celebrated Yoga teacher and meditation coach. She is a 3-time New York regional champion of Yoga.
Ms. Jahnavi Harrison
Also known by her spiritual name, Jahnavi Jivana dasi, is a British musician. Known for her mantra meditation music (kirtan). She regularly appears as a presenter on BBC Radio.
Mr. Kenneth Lee
Community Health Chaplain at University Hospital, Newark, New Jersey. He is the husband of Ms. Jahnavi Harrison.
Mr. Travis Mills
Travis Mills is a war veteran who lost all four limbs in Afghanistan; He promotes yoga, meditation, and wellness to overcome adversity
Mr. Jeffrey D Long
Professor of religion and Asian studies at Elizabethtown College,
Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania,
Ms. Seema Mody
She is currently global markets reporter for CNBC with focus on foreign policy and Wall Street.
Ms. Zain Asher
Prime Time news anchor at CNN popularly known for global news show ‘One World with Zain Asher’ .
Mr. Ricky Kej
Three-times Grammy Award-winning, three-times Grammy
nominated Indian music composer and environmentalist.
Ms. Falguni Shah
American singer whose music blends ancient classical Indian
melodies with contemporary western sounds
Ms. Mary Millben
American singer and actress.
The function will also be attended by personalities and influencers from all walks of life including Diplomats, Officials, Academicians, Health professionals, Technocrats, Industry leaders, Media personalities, Artists, Spiritual leaders, Yoga practitioners, among others. People from more than 180 countries will be joining the PM for Yoga Day programme.
#WATCH | Mumbai: "Yoga is something that unites. Children should be taught, it is a good thing," says actor Jackie Shroff on the occasion of #InternationalDayofYoga2023 pic.twitter.com/39p19eH0D4— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said yoga is a gift from India for the welfare of humanity.
Addressing an event at the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Sabhagar here on International Yoga Day, the chief minister said when the world was in the grip of the Covid pandemic, India's Ayush system of medicine was in high demand across the world.
Yoga is a gift from India for the welfare of humanity. Yoga asanas not only provide stability, but also physical strength, Adityanath said.
Only yoga can take us forward on the road to world's welfare, said the chief minister who also performed yoga on the occasion, the PTI reported.
Adityanath said yoga dates back to thousands of years and is a part of India's heritage and tradition.
Today, yoga is visible on the global stage and attracts the whole world. We should be proud of this achievement, he said.
For a 'yogi', yoga is a way to enter the spiritual realm which leads to a wider dimension of consciousness, he said.
Adityanath also urged people to include yoga in their daily routine.
(With agency inputs)
#WATCH | | I believe that if you want to start a campaign or a concept, if you have the right person as a creator and promoter, you will achieve your goals. And that is the reason in 2014 when PM Modi raised this issue in the United Nations, we can see the achievement of yoga… pic.twitter.com/Q8F0QmYRQx— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023
"Celebrating International Yoga Day in Western Australia with nursing, healthcare and aged-care students, educators of IHNA and IHM representing nationals from around the world. The yoga session led by @ArtofLivingAU volunteer Vishwanath Deshmukh saw enthusiastic and diverse participation," tweeted the Consulate General of India, Perth.
"Commemorating the 9th International Day of Yoga in the 'Land of Rising Sun', by practising SuryaNamaskar (Sun Salutation) at Tsukiji Hongwanji Temple Tokyo," the Indian Embassy in Japan tweeted.
Yoga retreats are more accessible than ever before because of digital technology. Virtual yoga retreats have made it possible for participants to immerse themselves in yoga practice, without travelling to distant locations or breaking their daily routines.
One of the primary benefits of virtual yoga retreats is that it has the potential to reach a vast number of people. Traditional retreats are often expensive and have limited availability. Virtual retreats, on the other hand, break down these barriers and provide a more inclusive experience. Anyone with an internet connection, regardless of geography, background or financial means, can participate in these retreats. READ FULL STORY HERE
#WATCH | Passengers perform Yoga inside a Mumbai local train#9thInternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/3JdL38EK64— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023
Prison inmates and prison staff perform yoga at the Central Jail on the occasion of the 9th International Yoga Day in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.
Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh performed yoga in Jammu to mark the 9th International Yoga Day. During the occasion, he said, "Today, on the occasion of International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Modi is going to do yoga in New York, Yoga events are being organised at different places in the country as well. Every caste, every class, and every community in the world is propounding that Yoga is useful for health, said Union Minister Jitendra Singh.
The 9th International Yoga Day celebrations were held at Indian Embassy in Kuwait on June 21. The event was well-attended by yoga trainers and enthusiasts, members of the diplomatic corps, friends from Kuwait and members of the Indian community, tweeted the Indian Embassy in Kuwait.