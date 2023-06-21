International Yoga Day: Importance Of Aerial, Paddleboard And Laughter Yoga

International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 and it's a perfect time to delve into the world of yoga, an ancient practice that is India's gift to the world. On the occasion, explore some unique and unconventional trends that have emerged beyond the traditional mat practice.

While yoga has been around for centuries, innovative variations have gained popularity in the recent years, offering exciting twists to traditional routines. Three popular yoga trends - aerial yoga, laughter yoga and paddleboard yoga- have gained prominence around the world and many yogis practice them for their various benefits.

3 things you need to know

Aerial yoga combines circus tricks with gravity-defying stretch routine for a workout that's truly 'up in the air'.

Laughter yoga is a legit path to happiness, inner peace and an excuse to unleash your inner child.

Paddleboard yoga merges the serenity of yoga with the thrilling adventure of water sports.

Aerial Yoga

First up is Aerial Yoga, also known as anti-gravity yoga. It's a form of yoga that combines traditional poses with the use of silk hammocks suspended from the ceiling. Originating from the performing arts, aerial yoga allows practitioners to experience a sense of weightlessness while performing asanas (poses).

(Woman performs aerial yoga with utmost precision | Image: Shutterstock)

This trend not only offers a unique physical challenge but also encourages mindfulness and body awareness. The hammocks provide support, enabling participants to explore inversions and deep stretches that may be difficult to achieve on the ground. Aerial Yoga enhances core strength, flexibility and balance. It also promotes relaxation and provides relief from stress.

Laughter Yoga

Laughter Yoga is a joyful and uplifting practice that aims to combine deep breathing, stretching and laughter. Laughter Yoga was developed by Dr Madan Kataria in Mumbai, India in 1995, and has since gained prominence around the globe. Unlike traditional yoga, which focuses on silence and stillness, laughter yoga encourages participants to engage in intentional laughter exercises and playful interactions.

(People perform Laughter Yoga in a hall | Image: Shutterstock)

This unique form of yoga has numerous benefits, including stress reduction, improved mood and enhanced immune function. It helps in release of endorphins and strengthens social connections. Laughter Yoga sessions often involve group activities that also foster a sense of community and shared joy.

Paddleboard Yoga

Paddleboard yoga, also known as SUP yoga (Stand-up Paddleboard Yoga), combines the serenity of yoga with the challenge of balancing on a paddleboard in the water. Practicing yoga poses on a paddleboard requires additional core stability, concentration and adaptability to the ever-shifting water beneath.

(Man performs paddleboard yoga in broad daylight | Image: Shutterstock)

This trend is not only a good physical workout but also cultivates a deeper connection with nature and with the self. Paddleboard yoga can be practiced in various settings, such as lakes, serene rivers, or even in the ocean. This adds an element of adventure and exploration to the yoga experience.

Incorporating these innovative yoga trends into your life can bring excitement and new dimensions to your wellness and fitness routine. Whether you're seeking a physical challenge, a lighthearted and joyful experience, or a connection with nature, Aerial Yoga, Laughter Yoga and Paddleboard Yoga offer something unique for everyone.