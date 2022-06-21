International Yoga Day: Sudarshan Patnaik Creates Sand Art Of PM Modi At Puri Beach; WATCH

Ahead of the International Yoga Day, internationally renowned Padma Shri awardee sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture at Odisha's Puri beach on Monday. The theme of the sculpture was Surya Namaskar-- a practice in yoga as exercise incorporating a flow sequence of 12 gracefully linked asanas. The 7ft sculpture shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing exercises by donning an Assamese Gamosa and a white kurta. According to local media reports, the sand artist used nearly six tons of sand to make the sculpture. The video posted by news agency ANI shows Patnaik along with his students making the art which is spread nearly over 3500 sqft. At the centre, the 45-year-old sand artist used vibrant colours to write Surya Namaskar along with twelve different postures of yoga.

Watch the video here:

While speaking to an Odia daily, Patnaik said he chose to make the image of Prime Minister Modi as he is a popular leader and has been promoting Yoga since his initial days of taking oath as the premier of the country. Further, he maintained that he always create such kinds of art on various special occasions to spread awareness among the people. According to Patnaik, he has been performing yoga for the last ten years and claimed it brings mental peace and helps in keeping the body fit.

PM Modi to lead yoga celebrations from Mysuru

Notably, India has been organising International Yoga Day since 2015 after the UN General Assembly declared June 21 as the International Day. The idea was floated by the Indian Prime Minister at the UNGA meeting in 2014. This year PM Modi will lead the celebrations from the heritage city of Mysuru in Karnataka. The theme for the celebration is "Yoga for humanity". According to the statement, the theme has been selected after much deliberation/consultation and it appropriately portrays, how during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, yoga served the humanity in alleviating the suffering and in the emerging post-COVID geo-political scenario too, it will bring people together through compassion, kindness, foster a sense of unity and build resilience among people world over. Earlier on Sunday, more than a hundred people gathered at the iconic Niagara Falls and performed the exercise with full enthusiasm. The event was organised by the Indian government.

