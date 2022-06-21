International Yoga Day To Be Celebrated By All Madrasas, Affirms UP Madrasa Board

To celebrate International Yoga Day (IYD) and increase the awareness about yoga among the students, Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Board has issued an order stating that yoga day should be celebrated in a grand manner at all the aided, non-aided and government recognised madrasas in the state.

On Monday, before International Yoga Day, the Registrar of Uttar Pradesh's Madrasa Education council issued an order, according to which IYD is to be celebrated across all the madrasas in the state on June 21 to impart the knowledge of yoga to the children studying in the madrasas. Instructions have been also given to District Minority Welfare Officers to see and cooperate with the necessary arrangements for celebrating International Yoga Day. It is pertinent to mention that similar orders were issued last year to all the state madrasas to celebrate the IYD.

Notably, the Uttar Pradesh government has geared up to ensure the participation of about 3.5 crore people in yoga demonstrations at 75,000 places on June 21 to celebrate the IYD. The UP government has ordered the administration to make arrangements so that the yoga day is celebrated across all the levels, from Gram Panchayats to Blocks to district headquarters.

International Yoga Day 2022

The International Day of Yoga has been celebrated across the world on June 21 annually since 2015 to raise awareness about the benefits of yoga. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in September 2014, for the first time, presented the proposal of observing the International Day of Yoga during his address at the 69th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Later on December 11, 2014, the UNGA declared June 21 to be observed as the International Day of Yoga. This year's International Day of Yoga's theme is ‘Yoga for Humanity’.

Notably, the 8th edition of International Day of Yoga (IDY) will see many firsts, one of them is an innovative programme, named “Guardian Ring”, under which participation of people performing yoga will take place along with the movement of the sun from different countries, beginning from the east and marching towards west. It is pertinent to mention that for two consecutive years 2020 and 2021, International Yoga Day was celebrated digitally due to the COVID-19 pandemic.